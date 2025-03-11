‘The Price Is Right’ Contestants Reveal How Much They Got Paid Just to Appear on Show

Have you ever wondered how much someone makes on a game show if they aren’t selected to participate but still appear on the show? Past contestants of The Price is Right revealed how much money they made for just standing on contestant’s row.

Contestant’s Row, known as Bidder’s Row during the Drew Carey era, is where the contestants stand to make bids on the items on stage. Despite four people being at the podium at all times, not all of them will be picked to “come on down!” and play one of the games.

So, do those contestants get any money for appearing on TV? Reddit users answer the question.

“If you make it to contestants row but not on stage to play a game, do you get any kind of a consolation prize?” the original poster asked.

“You get $300. I won $300,” one Reddit user said. A few others backed this up and said they received $300 as well.

The same contestant told other users that they didn’t get a selfie with Carey or the models because phones aren’t allowed at the taping. “And they don’t usually offer anything outside of taping the show,” they said.

“Currently, it’s $300 if called down, but don’t make it up on stage. They also do a random door prize drawing after the show of a random audience member not called down to contestants row for $100,” said another.

“This was me :) in 2010. I was the first 4 called up, never made it up onto the stage. Got some consolation prizes, including CUTCO knives which I still have and use today,” a former contestant said.

“I don’t think I’ve seen it recently, but there was a time where, if you were watching on TV, just prior to the second showcase showdown, they would announce that ‘contestants not appearing on stage will receive…” another fan said. However, the game show has since stopped doing that.

“My wife was on in the 80s. She got an electric dictionary in plus $25 each of KFC and Spice Island gift cards,” a spouse of a contestant said.

Contestants can audition for the game show more than once, even if they made it to bidder’s row, but there’s a catch. According to Good Housekeeping, a TPIR contestant cannot audition for the show again until 10 years later. “Or if they’ve been a contestant on more than four other TV game shows within the last 10 years,” the publication said.