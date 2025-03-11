MSNBC Shake-Up Continues as Catherine Rampell Joins Weekend Lineup

MSNBC is fleshing out its new lineup for weekend programming. as a familiar face to CNN viewers, Catherine Rampell, is joining the network. She will serve as a cohost on MSNBC‘s The Weekend on the evening roundtable program alongside Ayman Moyehldin, and a third, yet-to-be-named anchor.

Rampell, who is set to join the program in the spring, is a Washington Post opinion columnist and regularly appears on CNN as an economics and politics commentator, as well as other news programs.

Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez currently host the weekend program. However, they are moving to the 7 o’clock hour on weekdays, according to Variety. They are replacing Joy Reid, who has hosted the show since 2020.

Jonathan Capehart, Jackie Alemany, and Eugene Daniels will host a morning version of the weekend show. Alemany was announced as the Washington correspondent and cohost of The Weekend on March 4. Joe Scarborough announced the news on that day’s episode of Morning Joe.

“I mentioned this before, but you and Mika [Brzezinski] were the first people to book me on cable news in 2018 when I joined The Washington Post,” Alemany told Scarborough. “So this really feels like a full circle, round trip ticket moment.”

According to Deadline, Alemany will begin her hosting duties on The Weekend in the coming months and will start as a correspondent this month. She has also worked for The Washington Post‘s White House team and covered congressional investigations.

Rampell is known for covering politics and economics, as well as the inner workings of the government. The anchor also worked for PBS NewsHour, where she focused on economic and business issues. Before joining The Washington Post, she worked as an economics journalist, theater critic, and blogger for The New York Times.

The new cohost grew up in South Florida and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Princeton University. She is married to Christopher Conlon, who is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Columbia University and an Associate Professor of Economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

These latest hires come under network president Rebecca Kutler, who got the position in February 2025. Last month, MSNBC parted ways with long-time anchor Joy Reid, removed Alex Wagner from her nightly prime-time slot, and dropped Katie Phang from her weekend slot. However, Phang and Wagner will both remain with the network- Wagner as a senior political analyst and Phang as a legal correspondent.

The Weekend, every Saturday and Sunday at 8am est, MSNBC