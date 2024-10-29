Andrea Mitchell Announces Exit From MSNBC Show After 16 Years & Reveals What’s Next (VIDEO)

Andrea Mitchell is leaving her eponymous MSNBC show Andrea Mitchell Reports in early 2025 for an expanded role at NBC News. The 77-year-old TV anchor announced the exit herself at the end of the program on Tuesday, October 29, saying she will leave “sometime after” the presidential inauguration in January. She will maintain her role as Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent for the network.

Andrea Mitchell Reports airs weekdays at noon on MSNBC. Mitchell has been anchoring a hour-long weekday program on the network since 2008, making it the longest-running daytime program on MSNBC. The show isn’t canceled, so a replacement for Mitchell will presumably be announced at a later time and a title change for that hour of programming would come with it.

Mitchell told viewers on October 29 that “after 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening, and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”

“Sometime after the inaugural next January, I have asked NBC and MSNBC for the opportunity to continue covering those stories but from a different vantage point. Still with NBC News and at MSNBC, still as Chief Washington and Foreign Affairs Correspondent, just not on a schedule of a daily show,” Mitchell told viewers on Tuesday. “From primaries, debates, elections, and inaugurals here at home to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue as it has always been: to bring you, our viewers, the major news makers shaping our country and the world right here on MSNBC.”

She continued: “What I’ve always loved most as I’ve traveled around the world and here across the U.S., is meeting people, meeting our viewers, meeting you, especially hearing about your lives and learning how we can do a better job of informing you about our political leaders and our allies and adversaries around the world. So come sometime next year, you’ll see me in your living rooms, still see me on your mobile devices and other platforms, but perhaps also in your hometowns and cities still asking the questions to get the answers that you deserve.”

Mitchell added that Andrea Mitchell Reports will continue business as usual through next week’s presidential election and after and that she intends to stay with the networks for “many years to come.”

“Through the next week, of course, we’re all focused on covering the last stretch of this election, then a presidential transition. Ultimately, a new administration,” she said. “But I look forward to sharing more with you after the inaugural about all of our plans, exciting new plans, and bringing you my reporting in new ways right here across all of NBC News and MSNBC for many years to come.”

Mitchell is one of several major news anchors to announce a departure from their news programs this year. Norah O’Donnell is out at CBS News, which caused an uproar among her colleagues and viewers, and Hoda Kotb decided to leave Today to spend more time with her family, but she, too, will maintain a presence at NBC following her last episode.