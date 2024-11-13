Gretchen Carlson Blasts Trump’s Appointment of Fox News Host Pete Hegseth

Former Fox and Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson said she was “stunned” after president-elect Donald Trump named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his pick for Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, November 12.

“From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense?“ Carlson wrote on X. ”I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran … and?”

Hegseth is a military veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and previously worked as the executive director of Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and has gone on to host various programs for the network, including the channel’s All-American New Year in December 2018.

Other political figures and commentators also reacted to the news, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wrote on X, “A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

Reacting on air to the breaking news, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said, “Wow! That is pretty cool. Gosh, we’re going to miss him at Fox, but that’s a gain for the country.”

“I wish I could give the guy a good high five,” added Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz. “I’m thrilled about it. Trump is picking the best people he can possibly pick.”

Outnumbered co-host Kayleigh McEnany spoke about the appointment on Jesse Watters Primetime, saying, “I was stunned when I saw it, but then it made all the sense in the world. This is the guy for the job. Smart, patriotic, can’t say enough good things about him.”

Carlson previously hosted the Saturday edition of The Early Show on CBS News from 2002 to 2005. She moved to Fox News in 2005, where she co-hosted Fox and Friends until 2013 before hosting her own show, The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson, from 2013 to 2016.

She left the network in 2016 and filed a lawsuit against then Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, claiming sexual harassment. Ailes later resigned under pressure after dozens of other women came forward with similar claims. In September 2016, Carlson and 21st Century Fox settled a lawsuit worth a reported $20 million.