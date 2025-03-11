Randall Park returns as Moriarty

James Moriarty (Randall Park) may have only been seen onscreen in the Watson series premiere, but he’s been a constant threat, thanks to people working for him — Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) right-hand man Shinwell (Ritchie Coster), against his will, and Kacey Rohl‘s “pharmaceutical rep” — and he’s back in the March 23 episode.

In “Teeth Marks,” while Watson and the team help a woman whose memory resets every three minutes, Watson struggles with auditory hallucinations and questions whether someone is behind his current decline. Also, Moriarty plots his next move. Check out the photos below.

This is the episode in which Watson will hear his late friend, the sleuth Sherlock Holmes, voiced by What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, as TV Insider reported in February. We have yet to see a body, so there is a question of whether or not Sherlock is actually dead after his confrontation with Moriarty at Reichenbach Falls to kick off the series; after all, Moriarty survived.

“[Watson] sort of resents [the hallucinations of Sherlock],” executive producer Craig Sweeny told us. “He sees him [while] he is trying to move on. And in these moments of crisis, Sherlock jumps into his head and I believe he says in that episode, ‘I miss you terribly, but I wish you would shut the hell up.’ He is sort of conscious that it’s a hallucination for one thing and that he might not be able to trust what he’s saying. I think those voices only make him miss his friend more because it’s not the real thing, and that impedes his grieving process, which ultimately impedes him from being the best version of himself.”

While the premiere established that Shinwell is betraying Watson — not willingly — Chestnut did wonder, “Is that the only person that’s betraying him on the show?” ahead of Episode 2. Now, the photos from Episode 7 suggest that Ingrid’s (Eve Harlow) hiding something as well related to Moriarty — she meets with him about something. It’s especially interesting given what Sweeny said of the character, who lied on her resume about playing Lady Macbeth in college. When Watson called her out on it, he noted the conflict inside her: Every impulse pushes her to put herself first but she tries to be a decent person anyway, and he’s interested in seeing which side wins in the end.

“It is a fascinating dynamic that we go deep on over the course of the season,” said Sweeny. “Watson holds Ingrid on a slightly different level than he holds everybody else intellectually. He sees her and he goes, okay, this person could be Sherlock if things break a certain way, or she could be Moriarty. She has the potential to go either way, to be either of the sort of dominant intellectual figures in his life.”

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS