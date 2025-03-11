Social media’s been buzzing about Jason Isaacs‘ full-frontal nudity scene in the fourth episode of The White Lotus, but it turns out the actor’s privates are still private.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” confirms Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, the earnest son of Issacs’ character, the increasingly troubled Timothy Ratliff. (Watch the video above.) The businessman dad had been self-medicating with his wife Victoria’s (Parker Posey) Lorazepam and was so doped up in the morning that he carelessly let his robe fall open, inadvertently exposing the family to his jewels.

“It was a prosthetic,” seconds Sarah Catherine Hook, who as Ratliff daughter Piper has convinced the clan to vacation in Thailand. Piper covered her eyes when her dad showed off his breakfast baguette, Lochlan winced, and the third sibling, hypersexual Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who showed off his bare butt in the premiere episode, laughed along with his mom.

This group may need to book a family therapy session before they even check out of the luxury property, but Hook says that for the actors on set it was all laughs.

“It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic,” Hook says of Isaacs with a laugh.

“He’s like, ‘It’s my fake dick scene today!’” Nivola says.

Issacs’ Timothy Ratliff wasn’t the first and likely won’t be the last to let it all hang out on the drama. In the debut season, Steve Zahn played another stressed dad, Mark Mossbacher, who revealed his swollen testicles. In the second season, Theo James wore a prosthetic penis when his character, sleazy Cameron Babcock (ahem) was changing into a swimsuit. And with Sexon, sorry, Saxon, so eager to impress his father at every turn, we could be heading for a moment where the banana doesn’t fall far from the tree.

