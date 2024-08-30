Hacks‘ third season wrapped up not too long ago, but the Max original comedy from Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, is already preparing for Season 4.

As fans will recall, Season 3’s final moments put iconic stand-up Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) at odds, with the latter blackmailing Deborah into giving her the head writer job on her new late-show host gig. What is in store going forward? Only time will tell, but some details have already emerged regarding the next chapter. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know from which stars are returning to how many episodes are on the horizon.

How many episodes will Hacks Season 4 have?

Season 4 of Hacks will feature 10 all-new episodes, according to Variety. That brings the count up by one over Season 3’s nine-episode run and up to Season 1’s original run. Season 2 featured just eight episodes. “We’re going to be doing ten episodes because we’re feeling like there’s just so much to say and do,” Aniello told the outlet.

When will Hacks Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of the series doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but according to the report from Variety, the show is aiming for an early May 2025 return. Whether that will be the case or not is yet to be revealed. But stay tuned for any official updates.

Is Hacks Season 4 in [roduction?

When it comes to Season 4 of Hacks, Aniello, Downs, and Statsky hit the ground running right after Season 4’s renewal announcement, getting to work on the scripts. And Season 4 filming is closer than ever as Einbinder shared footage from her participation in a recent Season 4 table read with the cast on her Instagram story. Filming is set to begin in September 2024.

What will Hacks Season 4 be about?

As mentioned, above, fans saw Ava choose to blackmail Deborah into giving her the head writer position on her new late-night show at the end of Season 3. Moving out of Las Vegas for Los Angeles, Deborah’s next chapter with Ava is clearly going to be a new era for Hacks, which will likely center around their behind-the-scenes dynamic. When TV Insider caught up with Einbinder at the end of Season 3 she teased, “I think what happens next will be as exciting as where we left off.”

“We always knew that this season would end with Ava needing to take the head writer position from Deborah,” Statsky said at the time about the betrayal. “Going into Season 4, they have a very new dynamic to their relationship because there is obviously going to be a lot of hurt feelings and a lot of animosity about what happened, and yet they have to make the show work because this is the biggest stage Deborah’s ever been on,” Statsky added. “The table is set,” Aniello noted. “And the stakes are high,” Downs revealed.

Who is returning for Hacks Season 4?

Smart and Einbinder are on lock as is Downs who plays Ava and Deborah’s manager Jimmy. Other familiar faces we anticipate seeing back are Megan Stalter, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Christopher McDonald, Rose Abdoo, and Poppy Liu. Meanwhile, Season 4 guest stars we’re hoping to see back, based on the late-night storyline and extenuating familial situations, are Helen Hunt, Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Goldwyn, and J. Smith-Cameron. But keep an eye out for official casting reveals as we approach Season 4.

In the meantime relive all the laughs from the Hacks‘ first three seasons by streaming the show on Max, and let us know what you hope to see in Season 4 in the comments section, below.

Hacks, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Max