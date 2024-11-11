Chris Wallace Quitting CNN — Here’s What He’ll Do Next

Chris Wallace is one of the most recognizable faces on CNN, but that’s about to change. On Monday (November 11), the anchor abruptly announced that he was leaving the network after three years, and more than two decades on TV.

The 77-year-old told The Daily Beast he is venturing into streaming or podcasting “where the action seems to be.” He mentioned how podcasters like Joe Rogan were highly influential during the 2024 presidential election. “I don’t flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reach,” he joked, sharing his admiration for big figures in that space.

According to the outlet, Wallace’s decision to walk away from a “seven-figure contract” comes at a turning point in cable TV, where many anchors face salary cuts and are leaving broadcasting behind. Wallace, who joined CNN after nearly 20 years at Fox News, guided millions of viewers through CNN’s election night coverage last week. He famously also moderated the intense first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

He told the outlet his time at CNN will end when his contract is up at the end of 2024, which he described as “quite liberating.” “This is the first time in 55 years I‘ve been between jobs,” he said. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

When asked about pivoting to streaming or podcasting, Wallace said, “Not knowing is part of the challenge. I‘m waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven’t thought of at all.”

Wallace, whose father was 60 Minutes star Mike Wallace, emphasized that he had no ill will towards CNN and that nothing internally impacted the decision. “I have nothing but positive things to say. CNN has been very good to me,” he said.

The journalist was tapped to helm the short-lived CNN+ streaming network, which was shuttered a month after it launched in 2022. He currently anchors The Chris Wallace Show on Saturdays and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max.

As for his politics, he added, “I am clearly not going to become a hard-right or hard-left advocate. It’s just absent from my DNA,” he said. But he is proud to be bringing quite the rolodex of potential interview guests to his next role. “I’ve interviewed presidents, princes, kings and one saint, Mother Teresa,” he added.

Wallace shared that the decision was made after conversations with his wife, Lorraine, with whom he shares a blended family of six children, ultimately deciding he would “stick around” until after the election.

“My family just want me to be happy and they want me to keep working,” he closed. “They do not want to have to worry about entertaining me.” Referring to his legendary father; “I know I want to do something because Wallaces keep working.”

The exact details of Wallace’s next venture are yet to be announced.

