Jeff Glor Cut From ‘CBS News’ Amid Mass Layoffs

The latest round of cost-cutting layoffs at Paramount has affected CBS News anchor Jeff Glor, too.

Puck News’ Dylan Byers reported that the on-air personality, who was replaced by Norah O’Donnell on CBS Evening News in 2019 and has since anchored CBS Saturday Morning, has been let go. His is one of 2,000 positions reported to have been eliminated in the cuts.

SCOOP @PuckNews: CBS News anchor Jeff Glor is among those being cut in latest round of Paramount job cuts, which target 2,000 positions overall…. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 24, 2024

In a statement provided to Buffalo News on Tuesday (September 24), Glor confirmed the news saying, “I am in the process of finding my next chapter.” Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson are expected to continue in his stead at CBS Saturday Morning.

Glor was the anchor of CBS Evening News from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that, he worked in various positions across the network, beginning in 2007 as a correspondent and moving up to weekend anchor of CBS Evening News from 2009 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2016 and The Early Show in 2011.

Glor was replaced in 2019 by Norah O’Donnell who is stepping down from her position as the face of CBS Evening News after five years, with John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois stepping into anchor from New York with an ensemble that also includes Washington D.C. correspondent Margaret Brennan and weather reporter Lonnie Quinn.

The New York Post reports a source to speculate that Glor’s salary was “too high” and that he stayed out of “office politics,” which may have been determinative in his firing.

Also among the firings was environmental reporter Ben Tracy.

The layoffs come as the company is planning a merger with Skydance Media, with a plan to cut approximately $500 million in costs.