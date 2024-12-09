CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Speaks Out About Shock Decision to Quit Network

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota is speaking out after her surprising announcement that she is leaving the news network. The long-time host shocked fans on Sunday afternoon (December 8) when she said that she was exiting CNN, effective immediately.

Camerota made the announcement ahead of Sunday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, confirming the show would mark her last day with the network. “Big News, Everyone! — today is my last day on CNN,” she posted on Instagram. “Tune in at 4:50p (et) for my sign off. Keep it here for updates!”

At the end of Sunday’s Newsroom, Camerota addressed the viewers, saying, “Before we go, on this very busy news day, I just wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. This is my last day on air at CNN.”

“I’ve had such incredible opportunities here these 10-plus years, I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people — the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager,” she continued. “The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business and it is an honor to have been their colleague.”

She added, “It’s also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes. I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped get them through these challenging times. So, I look forward to doing much more of that with you.”

“Please follow me on Instagram @alisyncamerota for updates on where to find me in the very near future,” Camerota concluded. “And to my dear friends at CNN, thank you for all the laughs we’ve shared, all you’ve taught me about the power of journalism, and for making my time here so deeply rewarding. I wish you all a peaceful holiday season and I’ll see you all soon.”

After the show, Camerota shared a video on Instagram taking off her earpiece and microphone “for the last time at CNN… unless I’m involved in some major breaking news and have to come back in.”

“Oh my god,” she continued. “I’m on to new horizons. I’ll just share this bit of wisdom. New horizons are great when you’re ready for them. There have been times in my life when I was not ready to leave a place that I loved and that was really sad and really hard. But I think am ready to leave this place that I’ve loved.”

Camerota joined CNN in 2014, having previously worked for Fox News. She served as a co-anchor on CNN’s New Day and later CNN Newsroom and CNN Tonight.

