Jorge Ramos, a staple of Univision’s evening news since 1987, is leaving the Spanish-language network at the end of 2024, the network and anchor announced Monday, September 9. Ramos has been a co-anchor of Noticiero Univision since 1987 and has also served as host for the network’s Sunday public-affairs program Al Punto.

Noticiero Univision and Ramos jointly announced that they “have mutually agreed not to renew their soon-to-expire contract agreement.” Ramos will step down from his role as co-anchor the evening news program at the end of 2024, following the U.S. Presidential Election.

It doesn’t seem that Ramos is retiring but rather will take on new work following his departure. A reason for his departure was not disclosed, but the Emmy winner and the network issued cordial statements. Ramos says he’s “very proud” to have been part of Univision for nearly 40 years. The Mexican-American journalist and author is considered the best-known Spanish-language journalist in the U.S. and is often called “The Walter Cronkite of Latin America.”

“This is not a farewell. I will continue anchoring Noticiero Univision until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plan,” Ramos’ statement reads. “I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years.”

Ramos is one of the most well known Univision news anchors among U.S. audiences. He first started as a co-anchor of Noticiero Univision in 1987 and has conducted high-profile interviews with politicians and covered major global news events throughout his decades on-air.

Univision News President Daniel Coronell said: “I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day. As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning.”

In addition to his news reporting, Ramos has also moderated U.S. Presidential Debates for Univision during several election cycles. Ramos has won 11 Emmy Awards in his lifetime as well as the Maria Moors Cabot Prize for excellence in journalism.