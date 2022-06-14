‘Stranger Things’ 4: Volume 2 First Look Teases Epic Finale (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Photos
Netflix

Stranger Things 4 may have left fans hanging with the conclusion of Volume 1, but Volume 2 is quickly approaching and ahead of the show’s July 1 return, Netflix is unveiling some revealing first-look photos.

While Volume 1 contained seven supersized episodes, Volume 2 will feature just two installments totaling nearly four hours of screentime to conclude this long-awaited fourth season. As previously announced, the show’s fifth season will serve as its last, making this the penultimate season.

While some answers were unveiled others were posed in the pivotal seventh installment, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.” As Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) were able to help Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) continued their mission to try and find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who had been whisked away to a secret lab by Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) where she’s under the watch of long-thought-dead Papa, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine).

As for the crew back in Hawkins, they’re trying to root out the evil entity known as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) who turned out to have been Hawkins Lab’s first test subject, otherwise known as 001. While Nancy (Natalia Dyer) was discovering the story behind this monster’s creation, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) were in the middle of helping Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), Eddie (Joseph Quinn), and Nancy escape the Upside Down as the latter fell under Vecna’s spell.

With Nancy in limbo and all of the other players in motion, it’s anyone’s guess where the story is heading next, thankfully these Volume 2 first-look photos are filling in some blanks. Below, scroll through the images for a glimpse at what’s ahead in the next two episodes and let us know your thoughts in the comments, below.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin
Netflix

Max and Lucas appear to spend some time together in what appears to be Victor Creel’s old house. Still sporting her headphones for safety’s sake, could Vecna be on their tails?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Eduardo Franco, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton
Netflix

The road trip continues for Argyle, Will, Mike, and Jonathan. And based on Mike’s enthusiastic reaction, it seems that they could be close to finding the secret lab where Eleven’s being held. But only time will tell for certain.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Tom Wlaschiha, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder, David Harbour
Netflix

Now that Joyce and Hopper have reunited, they still need to escape the Russian prison he was being held in along with Murray and Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha).

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 cast
Netflix

Eddie appears to be taking the lead when it comes to the Hawkins crew’s next game plan as Erica (Priah Ferguson) gives him a little side-eye. Considering Nancy’s presence, it would seem she manages to escape Vecna’s spell in order to return to the real world after Volume 1’s finale excursion to the Upside Down. One detail that’s a little odd is how Max remains on the fringes of this close-knit group conversation. Could it mean something more or is it merely coincidental?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn
Netflix

Eddie’s getting in the driver’s seat and both Robin and Steve look a little concerned at the idea.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2, Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine
Netflix

As Vecna grows stronger in the Upside Down, will Eleven’s resurfaced memories of his creation help her and Dr. Brenner stop the evil before it can escape? Despite their differences, it appears this duo is leaning on each other heading into the final episodes of the season.

