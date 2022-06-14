‘Stranger Things’ 4: Volume 2 First Look Teases Epic Finale (PHOTOS)

Stranger Things 4 may have left fans hanging with the conclusion of Volume 1, but Volume 2 is quickly approaching and ahead of the show’s July 1 return, Netflix is unveiling some revealing first-look photos.

While Volume 1 contained seven supersized episodes, Volume 2 will feature just two installments totaling nearly four hours of screentime to conclude this long-awaited fourth season. As previously announced, the show’s fifth season will serve as its last, making this the penultimate season.

While some answers were unveiled others were posed in the pivotal seventh installment, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.” As Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) were able to help Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) continued their mission to try and find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who had been whisked away to a secret lab by Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) where she’s under the watch of long-thought-dead Papa, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine).

As for the crew back in Hawkins, they’re trying to root out the evil entity known as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) who turned out to have been Hawkins Lab’s first test subject, otherwise known as 001. While Nancy (Natalia Dyer) was discovering the story behind this monster’s creation, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) were in the middle of helping Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), Eddie (Joseph Quinn), and Nancy escape the Upside Down as the latter fell under Vecna’s spell.

With Nancy in limbo and all of the other players in motion, it’s anyone’s guess where the story is heading next, thankfully these Volume 2 first-look photos are filling in some blanks. Below, scroll through the images for a glimpse at what’s ahead in the next two episodes and let us know your thoughts in the comments, below.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix