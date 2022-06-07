‘Stranger Things’: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 4 Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Volume 1 of Stranger Things.]

Stranger Things is back and raising a lot of questions in Volume 1 of its fourth season on Netflix.

Along with introducing a new big bad in Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower), Season 4 has made way for the return of believed-to-be-dead Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), and plenty of dark twists and turns that have set beloved characters on a dangerous path.

Whether it’s Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray’s (Brett Gelman) attempt to rescue Hopper (David Harbour) or the Hawkins crew’s efforts to vanquish the dark entity that’s killing teens around the town, a lot of ground was covered in the first seven supersized installments. So, what’s next for everyone heading into Volume 2’s episodes? We’re breaking down the questions we’d like to see answered in the two episodes ahead of the show’s fifth and final season, below.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp
Netflix

What's Going on With Will?

Previously one of the most integral characters in the series, Will (Noah Schnapp) has been slightly sidelined in Volume 1 as he follows Mike (Finn Wolfhard) on his quest to find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after she was taken by Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser). While it may not seem like that big of a deal, one detail that makes us wonder what’s going on with Will is his mention of having recently completed a painting that has yet to be uncovered. Could the image reveal something about his current state or the evils that are plaguing Hawkins?

Stranger Things Season 4 cast
Netflix

Is Someone Going to Die?

The series isn’t afraid of killing off characters, but they don’t usually seem to include the core ensemble. When it comes to this high-stakes season, it feels as though anything is possible though. While Season 4 has proven that near-death experiences aren’t always what they appear to be like with Hopper and Brenner, there are previous victims to consider like Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), and Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

So, it feels like more of a question of when rather than if. Already there have been a few unlucky characters in Season 4, but they’ve been minor. Could Nancy (Natalia Dyer) succumb to Vecna’s spell? Has Steve’s (Joe Keery) time run out or will newbie Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) be on the chopping block?

Stranger Things Season 4 Mason Dye
Netflix

Will Jason Find the Upside Down?

Chrissy’s (Grace Van Dien) lovelorn boyfriend Jason (Mason Dye) was ready to blame the town’s many inexplicable tragedies on the devil, claiming that evil had pervaded Hawkins. While he isn’t exactly wrong, Jason’s understanding of the situation is minimal in comparison to his fellow students at Hawkins high. When Volume 1 concluded, he’d set out with some like-minded townspeople to try and root out this evil. Will he find the Upside Down along the way or be swallowed up by the dark forces hiding in it?

Stranger Things Season 4 Millie Bobby Brown
Netflix

Will Hopper Reunite With Eleven?

While fans got a brief taste of sweet reunions in the Volume 1 closing episode between Hopper and Joyce in Russia, there’s one person he has yet to reunite with and that’s his adopted daughter Eleven. Considering all of the struggles she was experiencing towards the beginning of the season, there’s no one in more need of a reunion than Eleven. Will Hopper, Joyce, and Murray manage to escape Russia in time to help their families? We certainly hope so.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast
Netflix

Are Mike, Will & Crew Going to Find Eleven?

Making a pit stop at Suzie’s (Gabriella Pizzolo), Mike, Will, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) worked on retrieving the coordinates attached to Nina, a project they’re not fully aware of. If successful, it could lead them straight to Eleven, but will they make it before she’s likely to return to Hawkins? It seemed like that was the ultimate goal as Dr. Owens told Eleven she was their only hope in winning a war against the evils that are beyond their control.

Stranger Things Season 4 David Harbour
Netflix

What Is Russia's Involvement?

In Season 3, it was revealed that Russia had an entire lab and facility below the Starcourt Mall. While Hopper’s imprisonment overseas has featured a Demogorgon battle, there’s been little information indicating the reasoning behind Russia’s operations in the United States. Perhaps it was only about reconnaissance, or their knowledge of the Upside Down is deeper than we realize? Only time will tell.

Stranger Things Season 4 Joe Keery Natalia Dyer
Netflix

Are Nancy and Steve Going to Rekindle Their Romance?

While Nancy has been distanced from her boyfriend Jonathan this past season, questions about the connection between her and ex Steve have consistently been referred to. Is there a romantic reunion on the horizon or will Nancy remain committed to Jonathan despite their lack of time spent together? And will there even be an option as Nancy remains in limbo under Vecna’s spell?

