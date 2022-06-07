‘Stranger Things’: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Volume 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Volume 1 of Stranger Things.]

Stranger Things is back and raising a lot of questions in Volume 1 of its fourth season on Netflix.

Along with introducing a new big bad in Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower), Season 4 has made way for the return of believed-to-be-dead Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), and plenty of dark twists and turns that have set beloved characters on a dangerous path.

Whether it’s Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray’s (Brett Gelman) attempt to rescue Hopper (David Harbour) or the Hawkins crew’s efforts to vanquish the dark entity that’s killing teens around the town, a lot of ground was covered in the first seven supersized installments. So, what’s next for everyone heading into Volume 2’s episodes? We’re breaking down the questions we’d like to see answered in the two episodes ahead of the show’s fifth and final season, below.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix