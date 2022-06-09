Stranger Things 4 may have left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Volume 1, but the new teaser for Volume 2 is offering some context of where things are heading.

With only two episodes included in the back half of this long-awaited season, fans are in for a wild ride as the new big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has been unleashed. “It is over Eleven, you have freed me,” he says menacingly as concerning footage unfolds.

While Nancy (Natalia Dyer) seems to have broken away from Vecna’s trance, Robin (Maya Hawke) has rejoined her and Steve (Joe Keery) in the Upside Down. Meanwhile, in Russia, Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) appear to be doing some exploring, uncovering some disconcerting creatures in glass tanks.

“You can’t stop this now,” Vecna threatens. What proceeds is a montage that includes a Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo)-Eddie (Joseph Quinn) team-up, a desert explosion for Eleven, a scared Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Robin tangled up in some of the Upside Down’s slithering vines.

If that doesn’t worry viewers, we don’t know what will. Along with unveiling this official teaser, above, Netflix also released an extended Aftershow for Volume 1 featuring the cast of the hit series including Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

The special first looks are part of the streamer’s ongoing Geeked Week which is full of exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and more. Below, catch a look at the Aftershow, and don’t miss Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 when it arrives next month on Netflix.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix