Stranger Things‘ final season may not arrive for a few months, but it’s never too early to refresh your memory about where the series left things for key characters in Season 4.

As some viewers may recall, Season 4’s finale clocked in at just over two hours; in other words, it was a movie-length conclusion filled with reveals and setup for Season 5. Whether it was Max’s (Sadie Sink) uncertain fate, Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) major loss of fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), or Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) face-off with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), there was no shortage of excitement.

While the Netflix series has a massive ensemble, we’re putting focus on 13 key characters from the show, below, and recapping where each of their stories left off by the conclusion of Season 4, which arrived all the way back in 2022! Scroll down for a closer look and reminder of Season 4’s plot points, and let us know what you’d like to see for these characters and others as we gear up for the three-part conclusion, which will drop across the holiday season this fall and winter.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix