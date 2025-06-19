Heart ‘Transplant’ Drama, Game 6 of NBA Finals, ‘Poker Face’ and Rent Control, Carrie Leaves the City ‘Just Like That’

Mags undergoes heart transplant surgery on Transplant. The Oklahoma City Thunder is one game away from clinching the NBA Finals. Awkwafina and Alia Shawkat guest-star on Poker Face when Charlie suspects the worst in a rent-control battle. And Just Like That sends its heroine Carrie out of the city into Virginia for an uneasy visit with Aidan’s family.

Yan Turcotte / Sphere Media / CTV

Transplant

8/7c

The medical drama’s title becomes literal when Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) undergoes heart transplant surgery, much to the surprise of many on the hospital staff. Though not to the devoted Bash (Hamza Haq), who nervously holds vigil while treating a patient with pain-management issues. Elsewhere at York Memorial, June (Ayisha Issa) is unnerved by the sudden return of her mentor/tormentor Dr. Novak (Gord Rand), whose abrasive temperament could get him booted from the trauma ward, if Dr. Devi (Rekha Sharma) gets her way.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

NBA Finals

8:30/7:30c

The nail-biting best-of-seven series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers reaches a pivotal Game 6, with the Thunder up 3-2. Can they clinch the title in tonight’s game, or will the scrappy Pacers force a seventh game to be played (if necessary) on Sunday?

Sarah Shatz / Peacock

Poker Face

“Do you like Jeopardy?” a friendly bike messenger named Maddie (Awkwafina) asks Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who’s illegally subletting the New York City apartment of her “Good Buddy” (Steve Buscemi). Charlie’s wry response: “It sure has a way of finding me.” And while Charlie had hoped she could “just be a person” amid the “white noise” of the big city, jeopardy once again finds the human lie detector when she catches on to a deadly dispute in the building involving the rent-controlled “holy grail of apartments” leased to Maddie’s grandma (Lauren Tom), who’s taken up with a new, younger girlfriend (Alia Shawkat). David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical) guests as the building’s grumpy landlord.

Craig Blankenhorn / Max

And Just Like That…

While Poker Face‘s Charlie settles into New York City, the Sex and the City sequel plays “Little House on the Carrie” when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) leaves her Gramercy Park mansion to try to ingratiate herself with Aidan’s (John Corbett) family in a rural Virginia farmhouse. Will anyone be surprised when she’s the catalyst for an awkwardly tense game night? Back in the city, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) becomes an unhappy meme after a TV interview. The late character actor Harris Yulin appears in one of his final TV roles as Harry’s (Evan Handler) father.

Dana Hawley / Netflix

The Waterfront

Series Premiere

A North Carolina fishery swims into Ozark territory in a derivative eight-part melodrama from Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek), starring Holt McCallany and Maria Bello as Harlan and Belle, the combative Buckleys of Havenport, N.C., whose entrepreneurial empire has seen better days. Harlan’s health issues have led Belle and son Cane (Jake Weary) to dabble into the local drug trade to keep things afloat. Bad idea. As the family learns the extent of the corruption they’re embroiled in, black-sheep daughter Bree (Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist) stirs the pot with her latest illicit relationship.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Alone (8/7c, History Channel): The rugged survival series relives its “Most Dangerous Moments” from the past 11 seasons.

(8/7c, History Channel): The rugged survival series relives its “Most Dangerous Moments” from the past 11 seasons. Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): On a family trip to a rundown casino where Linda’s grandfather Max once tended bar, Linda discovers a shocking family secret.

(8/7c, Fox): On a family trip to a rundown casino where Linda’s grandfather Max once tended bar, Linda discovers a shocking family secret. Revival (10/9c, Syfy): Em (Romy Weltman) begs sister Dana (Melanie Scrofano) to keep her supernatural secret while trying to remember what happened to her by the falls.

ON THE STREAM:

Criminal Minds: Evolution (streaming on Paramount+): Turns out Sicarius isn’t just the name of possibly reformed serial killer Elias Volt (Zach Gilford), it’s also a deadly spider, which factors into a new series of murders that trigger memories of a sinister figure from Voit’s past.

(streaming on Paramount+): Turns out Sicarius isn’t just the name of possibly reformed serial killer Elias Volt (Zach Gilford), it’s also a deadly spider, which factors into a new series of murders that trigger memories of a sinister figure from Voit’s past. Scrublands (streaming on AMC+): The Australian crime drama wraps its second season with Martin (Luke Arnold) reckoning with his past in the wake of a mass poisoning that left his partner Mandy (Bella Heathcote) in critical condition.

(streaming on AMC+): The Australian crime drama wraps its second season with Martin (Luke Arnold) reckoning with his past in the wake of a mass poisoning that left his partner Mandy (Bella Heathcote) in critical condition. Mafia (streaming on Viaplay): With episodes dropping weekly, a six-part Swedish crime drama depicts the rise of organized crime in the formerly peaceful country through the 1990s.

(streaming on Viaplay): With episodes dropping weekly, a six-part Swedish crime drama depicts the rise of organized crime in the formerly peaceful country through the 1990s. A King Like Me (streaming on Netflix): A documentary well-timed for Juneteenth profiles the New Orleans Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club , the pioneering Black Mardi Gras Crewe, as members prepare for 2022’s Mardi Gras following the devastations of Hurricane Ida and the loss of many of their organization to Covid during the pandemic.