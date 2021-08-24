‘NCIS,’ ‘The Blacklist’ & More Returning Fall Dramas Facing Possible Major Shake-ups

We always expect something to change on a show at the beginning and end of a season, including characters leaving, dying, and changing jobs, and we’re going into the fall with several dramas poised for some major shake-ups.

For example, it’s unclear just how much NCIS fans will see Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in Season 19. (We do at least know he survived his boat exploding.) Chicago Fire put four members of Firehouse 51 in some serious trouble at the end of Season 9. One of the friend group on A Million Little Things may have gone a bit too far when it didn’t look like justice was going to be served. The Blacklist said goodbye to a major cast member and that’s not the only exit between seasons.

Scroll down to read on for the dramas in which we think there could be a major shake-up when the fall season begins this September.