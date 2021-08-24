‘NCIS,’ ‘The Blacklist’ & More Returning Fall Dramas Facing Possible Major Shake-ups

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Mark Harmon in NCIS, Megan Boone in The Blacklist, Joe Minoso and Taylor Kinney in Chicago Fire
Sonja Flemming/CBS; Will Hart/NBC; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

We always expect something to change on a show at the beginning and end of a season, including characters leaving, dying, and changing jobs, and we’re going into the fall with several dramas poised for some major shake-ups.

For example, it’s unclear just how much NCIS fans will see Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in Season 19. (We do at least know he survived his boat exploding.) Chicago Fire put four members of Firehouse 51 in some serious trouble at the end of Season 9. One of the friend group on A Million Little Things may have gone a bit too far when it didn’t look like justice was going to be served. The Blacklist said goodbye to a major cast member and that’s not the only exit between seasons.

9 Characters We're Going to Miss After the 2020-2021 SeasonSee Also

9 Characters We're Going to Miss After the 2020-2021 Season

Several long-running and fan-favorite shows will be back next year, but without key members of the cast.

Scroll down to read on for the dramas in which we think there could be a major shake-up when the fall season begins this September.

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary, Lizzy Greene as Sophie in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

A Million Little Things

The ABC drama ended its third season with Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) refusing to stand by while the music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds), who assaulted Sophie (Lizzy Greene), walked free, so he took him hostage in his own home. What he does and the fallout of it could have major repercussions — not just legal ones — for Gary and his relationships with his current girlfriend (Floriana Lima’s Darcy) and ex-girlfriend (Allison Miller’s Maggie) as well as the entire friend group. And speaking of everyone, Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) divorce — and subsequently, eventually dating other people — is bound to lead to some major drama.

Megan Boone as Liz Keen in The Blacklist
Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist

How do you do The Blacklist without one of its two leads? That’s the question the NBC drama is facing heading into its ninth season. Megan Boone, who starred as Elizabeth Keen since the series premiere, has left the show, with her final episode seemingly killing off her character. Furthermore, the show’s creator, Jon Bokenkamp, has also exited. Just how different will it be as a result?

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire

Firehouse 51 could potentially lose four of its firefighters on one call. The ninth season ended with all of Squad 3 — Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) — trapped underwater, out of air. They’ve lost members of the house before due to the nature of the job, but the outcome of this one could potentially take that to a whole new level.

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles in Chicago Med
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Med

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original stars in the Season 6 finale, though Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) didn’t get a traditional sendoff. (We can speculate as to how they’ll be written out, but neither left onscreen.) There are new doctors coming in (and Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, has been promoted), but there’s always something strange about losing an original cast member, especially after four or five seasons.

The Season 8 Cast of Chicago P.D.
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.

There was quite a bit left up in the air at the end of Season 8. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was still in the hospital after getting shot. Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) seemingly talked her boss, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), into bringing a suspect in rather than pulling a Voight … only for the suspect to reach for the sergeant’s gun and force the detective to shoot. (Did Voight set that up to happen? We’re not sure.) His body may have been buried, but we have a feeling that’s not over. Upton then proposed to her boyfriend and partner Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), without cluing him in on what just happened. Intelligence has a lot to deal with in Season 9.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

Not only did the long-running CBS procedural say goodbye to one of its series regulars (Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop) in the Season 18 finale, but there are more shake-ups coming this fall (and we don’t just mean the new night and time, Mondays at 9/8c). Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) has been upped to series regular, Gary Cole is coming on as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, and we have no idea how much we’re going to see Harmon.

Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: LA said goodbye to two of its regular castBarrett Foa, playing Eric Beale since the series began, and Renée Felice Smith, who joined as Nell Jones a year later — in the Season 12 finale. After limited appearances last season (due to the pandemic), Linda Hunt is back as OSP’s operations manager Hetty Lange, plus Gerald McRaney, who plays retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride, has been upped to series regular. Having both of them in the office full-time (or anywhere close to it) is bound to change things up.

A Million Little Things

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

One Chicago

The Blacklist