‘NCIS’ Adds Gary Cole & Katrina Law as Series Regulars in Season 19

The NCIS cast is expanding in Season 19.

Gary Cole has joined in the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park. While we know he’s not replacing Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, details about his character will be released at a later time. (Just how much Harmon will be around next season is still unclear.)

Also, Katrina Law, who debuted as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the penultimate episode of Season 18 and helped the team in the finale (teasing this possible promotion and a permanent spot), has been upped to series regular. Knight’s specialty is hostage negotiations (as we saw when we first met her before her REACT team was killed), and she handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. She’s described as sharp, athletic, and tough, and she’s fiercely tenacious and has a wry sense of humor.

“We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” showrunner and executive producer Steven D. Binder said in a statement. “Going into Season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”

These additions come as NCIS bid farewell to series regulars Maria Bello (forensic psychologist Jack Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (Ellie Bishop) in Season 18. Harmon, Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (Director Leon Vance), and David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard) are all returning for Season 19.

