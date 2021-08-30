The Resident Season 4 ended on a happy note for fan-favorite couple “CoNic” — Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), who got married in its premiere — but is tragedy about to strike? It sure sounds like it.

VanCamp has left the Fox medical drama after four seasons, according to TVLine. And so of course we’re worried for what the officers, looking very serious, who have come to Conrad’s door in the new Season 5 promo, have to tell him. Is he about to become a single father to their daughter, Georgiana Grace Hawkins? How else could they explain her absence (except perhaps a coma)?

The promo also teases, with a look back at what happened, “If you thought last season changed everything, just wait.” Watch it below for more.

At the end of Season 4, co-showrunner and executive producer Peter Elkoff did tell TV Insider, “I will tell you that when our audience finishes the first episode, they will be shocked by a couple of changes that have occurred.” Even if VanCamp’s absence — however it is explained — ends up being one of the changes, there’s likely another shocker in store as well.

VanCamp’s exit comes after another original cast member left in Season 4, with Shaunette Renée Wilson’s Dr. Mina Okafor choosing to return to Nigeria when her visa was about to expire. And it’s unclear how much we’ll see of Morris Chestnut, who came on board as Dr. Barrett Cain in Season 3, with his new series regular gig on Our Kind of People (one of Fox’s new dramas, airing after The Resident this fall). Will Dr. Cain take that job at Johns Hopkins?

So changes are already here for Chastain, and based on the promo, those are just a few of the challenges its new CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), will be dealing with in Season 5.

The Resident, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox