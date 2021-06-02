‘Chicago Fire’ Cliffhanger: Will Everyone Survive?

Is Chicago Fire about to say goodbye to a member of Squad 3? The Season 9 finale ended with Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) all in dire straits, but if ever there’s a group of firefighters who can survive a seemingly impossible situation, it’s this one…right?

Heading into the final call of the season, Severide was newly engaged, Cruz was getting ready for his and Chloe’s (Kristen Gutoskie) baby shower, and Capp shocked everyone by not only telling them about his girlfriend but also getting a visit from her at the firehouse. But then disaster struck. While attempting to rescue a man trapped in a sinking boat, their way out became blocked. (Things began falling as the boat shifted.) The rest of the house could only wait on land for their friends to return, knowing they were running out of air.

Members of Firehouse 51 have died on calls before, and this season has seen them remembering the losses of paramedic Leslie Shay (Lauren German) and firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov). Could that have not just been remembering the past but also foreshadowing another tragedy to come?

We hope not, but there has been some talk about change coming. Now that she’s a lieutenant, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is likely moving to another house (whenever a spot opens up). Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) has been approached about becoming deputy district chief, and while he did decide in the finale, the audience isn’t yet privy to it. It’s very possible that the loss of one of his firefighters could change Boden’s mind if he accepted the job.

If someone is going to die, who? Would Fire really say goodbye to Severide just as he and Kidd finally got engaged? Is Cruz not going to be around to raise his kid? Is 51 losing one of its staples, Capp or Tony? Meeting Capp’s girlfriend and Squad joking around about her does make us think that that could have very well been his last call.

We’re leaning towards — and hoping — no one dies. Rather, there’s a reason Truck arrived on the scene, and it wasn’t just to join the paramedics of Ambulance 61 in waiting for Squad’s return. But will Season 10 begin with an epic rescue, or might there be a time jump and we’ll slowly learn who survived and how? We’ll have to wait and see.

Chicago Fire, Season 10, Fall 2021, NBC