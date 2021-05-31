All the Dick Wolf TV Shows Scheduled for the 2021–2022 Season

After more than three decades in showbiz, TV producer Dick Wolf has more than enough money to enjoy a ritzy retirement. Hell, with a reported net worth of $550 million, he has more than enough to enjoy 550 retirements. But the Law & Order creator, now 74 years old, shows no signs of slowing his roll. In fact, he’s launching even more new shows next season, including a rare standalone series.

Here’s a list of all the Dick Wolf-produced shows expected to debut or return sometime in the 2021–22 television season — not including the Oxygen docuseries Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions, which haven’t been renewed, or the Peacock drama Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which still hasn’t been officially ordered.

Chicago Justice is long gone, but NBC gave the three other series in Wolf’s Chicago franchise — including this show, which started the whole One Chicago universe — a three-season renewal back in 2020.

Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is losing two of its staff members this season with Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto’s exits, but the rest of the fictional docs will scrub in for a seventh season later this year.

These cops will patrol the Windy City streets again in the upcoming ninth season, as the entire Chicago franchise approaches the 500-episode milestone.

Over on CBS, the FBI franchise is going strong, with this flagship series renewed for a fourth season. In fact, the network will devote its Tuesday nights to the FBI franchise this fall, with this show and its two spinoffs airing back to back on that night.

This first FBI spinoff will return for Season 3, and hopefully, we’ll get more of Amy Carlson, who staged an Another World reunion with Most Wanted star Julian McMahon this past season.

We don’t know much about this second FBI spinoff, other than its worldwide setting. There’s not even any casting info yet! But in an NBC teaser, Wolf observes that all three FBI shows share an “overarching similarity of purpose.”

Details are also scarce on NBC’s defense-oriented spinoff of Wolf’s hit Law & Order series, though we know he’s teaming up with former CSI exec producer Carol Mendelsohn for the procedural. “It will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before,” Wolf said in a statement.

Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni returned to network TV this season to head up another spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and NBC already renewed the series earlier this month. Wolf teased Season 2 by telling reporters, “The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface.”

Olivia Benson and her colleagues will continue taking down baddies in SVU’s 23rd season: NBC gave the show a three-year renewal alongside the Chicago shows in 2020. And remember: This is a show that became the longest-running live-action show in American primetime TV history back in 2019.

On Call

IMDb’s free streaming platform, IMDb TV, will soon be home to a half-hour drama in which a rookie cop and a veteran cop respond to a different radio call every episode. And we’re sure Dick’s fans will be Wolfing down each installment!