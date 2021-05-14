‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

It’s no surprise, but there’s good news for Law & Order fans — especially those who enjoy Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his new spinoff.

Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season (which seemed inevitable) and will continue to air on Thursdays at 10/9c during the 2021-2022 season. As NBC’s fall 2021 schedule, just unveiled, shows, it’ll be an all-Law & Order night. The newest in the franchise, Law & Order: For the Defense, is taking the 8/7c slot, while SVU (renewed through Season 24) remains at 9/8c.

In April, just after Organized Crime‘s series premiere, Dick Wolf detailed his plans for a Season 2, if the series was renewed. “The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface,” he said. “These villains are going to be really bad guys that give Chris a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before.”

As for how this season will end to set up next, “there are some cliffhangers in the finale, but it’s conclusive to the point that our plan is you may see some of these characters again [in Season 2],” showrunner Ilene Chaiken told TV Insider. “They may appear in stories, but we’ll tell a new story in Season 2 and in Season 2.1 or however it is we parse it out. As Dick Wolf said, we’re going to tell stories in pods. However many episodes we wind up doing, we’ll play out an arc and then begin a new story. The show is serialized. There will be some mostly character elements, but also some threads that carry over, but we won’t be exclusively telling the Richard Wheatley [Dylan McDermott] story in a new season.”

Rather, Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) will be dealing with “a new main adversary,” she continued, and whether any other members of the task force carry over to Season 2 “remains to be seen depending on what happens between now and then.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC