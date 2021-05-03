IMDb TV Orders New Dick Wolf Drama ‘On Call’

Dick Wolf is adding a new half-hour drama to his roster.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has ordered On Call, a new series from the man behind the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises on NBC and the FBI one over on CBS.

This new series, from Wolf, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), and Wolf Entertainment, follows a pair of police officers (one rookie, one veteran) on patrol in Long Beach, California. Each episode follows them as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.

The news comes the same day as NBC announced a new series in the Law & Order franchise, For the Defense. It offers a look inside a criminal defense firm and puts the lawyers under the microscope. It joins SVU and the new spinoff Organized Crime in the franchise, which is also linked to Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med via crossovers on NBC. Wolf also has FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, as well as the upcoming FBI: International over on CBS.

IMDb TV has also announced the premiere date for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption and that it has five drama and comedy projects in development: Blessed and Highly Favored, Greek Candy, Primo, The Fed, and The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA.