CBS Fall 2021 Schedule: ‘NCIS’ on the Move to Make Way for All ‘FBI’ Tuesdays

CBS is making some big moves with its fall schedule for 2021.

The network is kicking off the 2021-2022 season with new shows in the NCIS, FBI, and CSI franchise — and each is tied to a major change. NCIS is moving from its usual 8/7c slot on Tuesdays to 9/8c on Mondays, leading into the newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. As a result, Bull is moving to Thursdays at 10/9c.

Tuesdays are now all about Dick Wolf’s FBI, with the original taking over the 8/7c slot and FBI: International at 9/8c. (Most Wanted stays at 10/9c). This will launch with a three-hour crossover premiere event.

Survivor is (finally) back on Wednesdays at 8/7c, with two new seasons set for next year (the fall and spring). CSI: Vegas will be airing at 10/9c that day, meaning S.W.A.T. is on the move — to Fridays at 8/7c, at least in the beginning of the season. (That was the canceled MacGyver‘s slot.)

Meanwhile, after the announcement that SEAL Team is moving to Paramount+ for its fifth season, CBS has announced that the first four episodes will air on Sundays at 10/9c. After, S.W.A.T. will take over that time slot.

Next season will also see established dramas celebrating a couple of major milestones: Blue Bloods with its 250th family dinner and NCIS: Los Angeles with its 300th episode.

And coming in the midseason are: the returning Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race (pending its return to production), and Blood & Treasure as well as the new drama Good Sam, the new comedy Smallwood, the new competition series Come Dance With Me.

CBS will also feature special-event programming, including the competition series The Activist and two original movies, A Christmas Proposal (starring Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho) and Christmas Takes Flight.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits, and adding a host of year-round original programming that will appeal to viewers and advertisers alike.”

Check out CBS’ fall 2021 schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola

9:00 p.m.: NCIS

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts

9:30 p.m.: B Positive

10:00 p.m.: Bull

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I.

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Encore drama broadcast

9:00 p.m.: Encore drama broadcast

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sundays

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m.: SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.