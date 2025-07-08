The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third season is nearly here, and despite the titular season, author and showrunner Jenny Han is promising a “very cozy” book moment to come as the stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno tease the show’s ending.

Based on Han’s novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, Season 3 of the Prime Video hit will explore a Christmas scene from the book where former loves, Belly (Tung) and Conrad (Briney) find themselves crossing paths at the Cousins Beach house at the same time. While viewers will have to imagine what’s in store for the onscreen adaptation, the trailer did reveal some tidbits readers will recognize, which was important to Han.

“I knew that one was very special for the readers, and so I was very intentional and detail-oriented when it came to that particular scene, and yeah… It’s one of my favorites of the season,” Han admits. “It’s very cozy, and I hope that the readers will be happy when they see the scene.”

As for teasing more moments readers can anticipate from the show, Han says, “I really want them to go into the experience not knowing too much because I think it just makes for a more enjoyable TV-watching experience… I just never like to know the end of anything,” she notes. “I would say that they can look forward to some scenes from the books, and maybe they won’t necessarily happen in the same ways, but I think that there will be plenty for them.”

While fans only have a trailer to go off of for now, we know that Season 3 will see Belly as a college student at Finch, where she attends alongside boyfriend-turned-fiancé Jeremiah (Casalegno), who also happens to be the brother of Conrad. Although the future seems bright, will old feelings between Belly and Conrad resurface amid new drama? Only time will tell.

For now, the stars are reflecting on their characters’ endings in vague terms. “Wherever Jenny leaves the characters is probably where they should be,” Briney tells TV Insider. “It’s her story, she knows it best. It is a world from her mind, after all. So if she’s happy with it, we’re happy with it.”

“And we’ve had time to process it a little bit now, too,” Tung chimes in. “So I think… It’s a beautiful thing to see the story where it is now.”

“You get to see so much growth and character development,” Casalegno continues. “I’m just super proud of all the work that we’ve done with these characters.”

And don’t think we forgot to ask about music. While no tracks are being revealed quite yet, we were told on good authority that there was a song Han was eager to snag for Season 3, and ultimately landed. But what could it be?

“I can say that it’s deeper into the season, and it was a scene that we were shooting that was supposed to not have any sound in it,” Han teases. Apparently the showrunner had played this song while shooting the scene and felt it was the right choice for the final cut. “We kind of had to use the song that I was playing because… I don’t want to say too much, but anyway, [I] was like, ‘Oh my god, I have to get this song!'”

Stay tuned to find out what the song was as The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 arrives on Prime Video this summer, and see the full video interview above.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, July 16, Prime Video