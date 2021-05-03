NBC Gives ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’ a Straight-to-Series Order

The Law & Order franchise continues to grow at NBC as the network gives a straight-to-series order to Law & Order: For the Defense.

From creator and Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf, the latest addition to the Law & Order brand will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. For the Defense will put lawyers in the spotlight along with the criminal justice system with every installment delivering contemporary tales of morality.

Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) has been tapped to showrun and executive produce with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski. “This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said in a statement released to the press. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

The project which is a co-production between Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment joins a franchise that includes currently airing titles Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Prior series within the franchise include the original Law & Order which debuted in 1990, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, as well as Law & Order: True Crime among others.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

Stay tuned for additional news as the project continues to take shape at NBC and check out SVU and Organized Crime on the network.