‘The Morning Show’ Sets Season 4 Premiere & Everything Else We Know So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

The Morning Show

The Morning Show‘s long-awaited fourth season finally has a premiere date at Apple TV+ as the streamer announced its flagship show’s return.

Along with the premiere date, Apple TV+ has shared plenty of other exciting details about The Morning Show Season 4, including who is set to star in the latest chapter, what might be in store story-wise, and even some first-look photos. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Morning Show Season 4 so far, but stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know what you hope to see when The Morning Show returns to TV.

When does The Morning Show Season 4 premiere?

Apple TV+ announced that The Morning Show Season 4 has officially set a premiere date for Wednesday, September 17. The first episode will drop on the platform, and one new installment from the 10-episode season will arrive each Wednesday through November 19, when the finale premieres.

Who stars in The Morning Show Season 4?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to reprise their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Additionally, fellow returning stars include Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, and Jon Hamm. New additions to the ensemble include Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook. See them in the first-look photos below.

What is The Morning Show Season 4 about?

Per the show’s logline, The Morning Show‘s fourth season opens in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world that is filled with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? These are the questions that will be posed as Season 4 plays out.

Who makes The Morning Show Season 4?

The Morning Show‘s fourth season is executive produced by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, Witherspoon, Aniston, director Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Kristin Hahn, Zander Lehmann, and Micah Schraft.

The Morning Show, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston returns as Alex Levy.

Reese Witherspoon in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon is back as Bradley Jackson.

Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

And Billy Crudup reprises his role as Cory Ellison.

Mark Duplass in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Mark Duplass is back as Chip Black.

Greta Lee in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Meanwhile, Greta Lee is returning as Stella Bak.

Karen Pittman in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan conveys confidence.

Nicole Beharie in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Nicole Beharie’s Christina Hunter is also returning.

Ashley Reyes and Nestor Carbonell in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Ashley Reyes joins Nestor Carbonell’s Yanko Flores.

William Jackson Harper in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

William Jackson Harper steps into a new role for Season 4.

Marion Cotillard in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Another new addition, Marion Cotillard joins the ensemble.

Aaron Pierre in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Aaron Pierre is also part of the new recruits.

Boyd Holbrook in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

Meanwhile, Boyd Holbrook appears to channel some podcast energy with his new character.

Jeremy Irons in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

And Jeremy Irons steps in to play a professor…

Jeremy Irons and Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

And dad to Alex.

Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass in 'The Morning Show' Season 4
Apple TV+

What could this Bradley and Chip get together mean?

The Morning Show

Aaron Pierre

Billy Crudup

Boyd Holbrook

Jennifer Aniston

Jeremy Irons

Karen Pittman

Marion Cotillard

Mark Duplass

Mimi Leder

Nicole Beharie

Reese Witherspoon

William Jackson Harper




