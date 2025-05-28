The Morning Show‘s long-awaited fourth season finally has a premiere date at Apple TV+ as the streamer announced its flagship show’s return.

Along with the premiere date, Apple TV+ has shared plenty of other exciting details about The Morning Show Season 4, including who is set to star in the latest chapter, what might be in store story-wise, and even some first-look photos. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Morning Show Season 4 so far, but stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know what you hope to see when The Morning Show returns to TV.

When does The Morning Show Season 4 premiere?

Apple TV+ announced that The Morning Show Season 4 has officially set a premiere date for Wednesday, September 17. The first episode will drop on the platform, and one new installment from the 10-episode season will arrive each Wednesday through November 19, when the finale premieres.

Who stars in The Morning Show Season 4?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to reprise their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Additionally, fellow returning stars include Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, and Jon Hamm. New additions to the ensemble include Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook. See them in the first-look photos below.

What is The Morning Show Season 4 about?

Per the show’s logline, The Morning Show‘s fourth season opens in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world that is filled with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? These are the questions that will be posed as Season 4 plays out.

Who makes The Morning Show Season 4?

The Morning Show‘s fourth season is executive produced by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, Witherspoon, Aniston, director Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Kristin Hahn, Zander Lehmann, and Micah Schraft.

The Morning Show, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Apple TV+ eptember 17, Apple TV+