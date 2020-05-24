7+ 'Law & Order' Spinoffs You May Have Forgotten (VIDEO)

Law & Order aired its series finale 10 years ago, finishing a 20-season run on NBC on May 24, 2010. But the dramas series launched a whole universe that’s not only still going strong but continuing to make television history.

Everyone knows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which finished a record-setting 21st season in April. You’ve probably heard of the upcoming Law & Order show with SVU’s Elliot Stabler. And you likely remember Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which aired 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011 on NBC and USA.

But what about the other Law & Order titles? Scroll down to see which you recall and which flew under your radar.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie

This 1998 TV movie caught up with Det. Mike Logan (Chris Noth) as he investigated a conspiracy three years after being banished to Staten Island for punching a corrupt politician. Confusingly, future Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T appeared in the film as a pimp.

Law & Order: Trial by Jury



Jerry Orbach brought his beloved Law & Order character, Det. Lennie Briscoe, to this 2005 NBC spinoff, which focused solely on court preparations and proceedings. The actor only appeared in two episodes before his death, and the show itself—which also starred Amy Carlson and Bebe Neuwirth—ran for a single 13-episode season.

Law & Order: UK



In 2009, this British spinoff premiered on ITV, with franchise executive producer Dick Wolf on board. The show, which ran for eight “series,” starred Battlestar Galactica’s Jamie Bamber and New Amsterdam’s Freema Agyeman.

Law & Order: LA



The Law & Order franchise left NYC and headed to the West Coast in 2010 with the premiere of this NBC show. It ran for 1 season and included Skeet Ulrich, Corey Stoll, Regina Hall, Megan Boone, and Terrence Howard on its call sheet.

Law & Order: True Crime



You're forgiven if you’ve forgotten about this spinoff. Billed as an anthology, the series has only aired one season so far: a 2017 installment starring Edie Falco as the real-life defense attorney in the trials of the Menendez brothers.

Law & Order: Hate Crimes

First announced in 2018, this spinoff is apparently still in the works at NBC. “Law & Order: Hate Crimes is in ongoing development,” NBC Entertainment co-chairman Paul Telegdy said at upfronts a year ago. “I am very confident that it will happen one day.”

Law & Order video games