NBC Gives Major Renewals to 'Law & Order: SVU' & One Chicago

Dick Wolf's established dramas on NBC aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

NBC announced Thursday that as part of the producer and Wolf Entertainment's new five-year deal with Universal Television, it has given three-year pickups to Law & Order: SVU (already in a historic 21st season), Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. That'll take SVU through Season 24, Fire through 11, P.D. through 10, and Med through 8.

"I'm gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years," Wolf said in a statement. "This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks."

Peacock is set to launch nationally on July 15. Access for Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers begins April 15.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed working with Dick over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history," Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios, said. "He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We're beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come."

"The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can't be overstated," Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, added. "Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories. It's an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We're also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the Law & Order and Chicago drama series."

"Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love," Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, said. "We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years."

NBC handed out a three-season renewal to New Amsterdam in January. It had previously given This Is Us the same pickup in its third season.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC