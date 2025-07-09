Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The Season 20 auditions continued on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of America’s Got Talent. Simon Cowell used his second Golden Buzzer of the season after the Birmingham Youth Choir performed.

“That was big,” Cowell told the young singers from Alabama. “I could see and hear how much work went into this. Every single one of you played the perfect part. We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I’m so honored you came here on our 20th anniversary, and, in return, I want to give you something.” That was when he pushed his buzzer to send them directly to the live shows.

The decision caused quite a stir online, with many AGT fans on Reddit calling the Golden Buzzer pick “predictable” for the show. “As soon as they stepped in the stage you just knew they were going to get it,” one commenter wrote on Reddit. “Is just so predictable that it’s boring.”

Another person wrote, “As soon as I saw the choir about to perform I changed the channel because I KNEW a Golden buzzer was coming. The choir, the kids, and the tears are a guaranteed Golden buzzer.” Someone else agreed, adding, “Not hating. Just sick of the same performances getting the gold all the time. Always singers and sob stories. Would you pay money to see the choir in Vegas? I doubt very many people would.”

Despite complaints about the predictability of Cowell’s decision, the majority of viewers online felt that the kids in the choir were extremely talented. “THIS BEAUTIFUL CHOIR CAUSED EVERYONE TO BE FILLED WITH GENUINE HAPPY & EXCITEMENT…. THEY TOOK A GREAT HYMN & NOT ONLY PRAISED GOD… BUT WERE A WITNESS FOR GOD BEFORE THE WORLD. BEAUTIFUL!” someone commented on the YouTube video of the performance.

Someone else gushed, “Incredible. Agree with Simon. One of the best choirs ever on AGT. Great song, great energy, fantastic!!!!!” Another fan said, “This is exactly what the world needs right now. Just beautiful,” and someone else added, “This is exactly what this Country needs right now. That was amazing and just downright outstanding… congratulations, that was 110% earned !”

Do you think the choir getting the Golden Buzzer was “predictable,” or did they earn it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

