Wednesday is about to get a whole lot darker as Netflix‘s hit Addams Family-inspired series, led by Jenna Ortega, prepares to deliver its spooky second season.

As we await the series’ return, Netflix has unveiled premiere dates, teases, and so much more for fans to unravel and decipher leading up to Wednesday Season 2’s summer debut. Below, scroll down for a closer look at the newest teaser trailer, first-look photos, and more from the show’s latest chapter, and stay tuned for updates in the weeks ahead.

When will Wednesday Season 2 premiere?

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere in two parts, with the first half of the season launching on Wednesday, August 6, and the second half dropping about a month later on Wednesday, September 3. The eight-episode season from Tim Burton, Miles Millar, and Alfred Gough will be split into two halves of four episodes each.

Does Wednesday Season 2 have a trailer?

No full trailer has been unveiled quite yet, but Netflix is giving viewers a first real peek into Wednesday Season 2 footage with an official teaser trailer. The nearly two-minute video teases that Wednesday is (Ortega) is a nightmare in the TSA line at the airport as the segment opens with her uncovering several weapons and banned items from her person to hand into the security staff. Her biggest gripe? Thing packed sunscreen!

What follows in the remaining seconds and minutes is a flurry of epic information for fans to sink their teeth into. Watch it below:

Who stars in Wednesday Season 2?

Reprising their onscreen roles with Ortega are stars Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday among others. New series regulars include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Meanwhile, new guest stars include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. Other Season 2 stars include Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, and Georgie Farmer. Former star Percy Hynes White will no longer be a part of the Nevermore crew. Additionally, it was previously teased Lady Gaga would also join the ensemble for Season 2. You can see some of the aforementioned cast members in the exciting first-look images below.

What is Wednesday Season 2 about?

As fans may recall, the titular Addams Family member was last seen heading home from Nevermore Academy for the summer, only to discover some alarming text messages from an unknown source. According to Season 2’s logline, Wednesday Addams returns to the halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. There, she’ll navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, pushing her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. With her razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm to accompany her, Wednesday is plunged into an all-new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Who makes Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday Season 2 is led by showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who executive produce with director Tim Burton. Other executive producers include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Meredith Averill, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Tommy Harper, Kayla Alpert, and Kevin Miserocchi. Four episodes will be directed by Burton and Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson both direct two episodes a piece.

Check out the first-look images below, and stay tuned for more details surrounding Wednesday Season 2 leading up to the premiere.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1 Premiere, Wednesday, August 6, Netflix

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 3, Netflix