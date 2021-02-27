Golden Globes 2021: A Glamorous Night’s Top Fashion Looks (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
kaley cuoco angela bassett tina fey
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram; Todd Williamson/NBC; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards may have looked a little different than in past years, but the stars still turned up in full glitzy force whether at home or in person.

In a year where most of us got by wearing sweats and PJs behind the computer, we can’t help but bow down to the effort made for this year’s ceremony. From hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to nominees such as Jane Levy and Nicholas Hoult, the Globes brought out the celebrity fashionistas. Below, we round up some of the looks coming out of tonight’s celebration.

Margot Robbie

Josh O’Connor

Nicholas Hoult

Leslie Odom Jr.

Daniel Levy

Amanda Seyfried

Angela Bassett

Andra Day

Kaley Cuoco

Cynthia Erivo

cynthia erivo golden globes

(Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC)

Jane Levy

Amy Poehler

Maya Rudolph

Elle Fanning

 

Bob Odenkirk

Gillian Anderson

Rosamund Pike

Julia Garner

Golden Globe Awards