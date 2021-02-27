Golden Globes 2021: A Glamorous Night’s Top Fashion Looks (PHOTOS)

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards may have looked a little different than in past years, but the stars still turned up in full glitzy force whether at home or in person.

In a year where most of us got by wearing sweats and PJs behind the computer, we can’t help but bow down to the effort made for this year’s ceremony. From hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to nominees such as Jane Levy and Nicholas Hoult, the Globes brought out the celebrity fashionistas. Below, we round up some of the looks coming out of tonight’s celebration.

Margot Robbie

It’s time! It’s time! This year’s socially distanced #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet is officially open! And @MargotRobbie is kicking it off in style. pic.twitter.com/gGXA8SHq2a — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Josh O’Connor

Nicholas Hoult

Being at home isn’t stopping anyone from bringing their A+ looks. @nicholashoult is slaying the game at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/b00xqiKl7m — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr.

Oh damn! It looks like @leslieodomjr is ready for One Night In Miami… but lucky for us we’re going to see him tonight at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/rUJh3SIm4a — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Daniel Levy

We think that @danjlevy‘s #GoldenGlobes look tonight deserves to be celebrated. Seriously, we can’t wait for this Schitt to hit the fans. pic.twitter.com/N2NczvapxM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Amanda Seyfried

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there’s a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried‘s #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Angela Bassett

What CAN’T she do? @ImAngelaBassett is presenting tonight and is going to be stunning in purple at this year’s #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/EiBsEc5nkj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Andra Day

#GoldenGlobes double-nominee @AndraDayMusic delivers a high note with this dress, and her red lip is a perfect finishing note. pic.twitter.com/0ADHqfC4uP — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco knows a bit about going the extra mile. Tonight, the #GoldenGlobes-nominated actress is soaring to new heights in this beautiful ballgown. pic.twitter.com/B34PH0srMV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Cynthia Erivo

Jane Levy

Nominee @jcolburnlevy puts an extraordinary song in our heart with her #GoldenGlobes gown. pic.twitter.com/UnITs1x5ou — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Amy Poehler

The host with the most, Amy Poehler, is ready for her (fourth) time to shine at tonight’s #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/974g0vHCCj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Maya Rudolph

All eyes are now on @MayaRudolph in her stunning floral dress! We’ve been served. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/D27BW5RVtq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Elle Fanning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Bob Odenkirk

Gillian Anderson

Rosamund Pike

We Care A Lot about this bold look on #GoldenGlobes nominee Rosamund Pike. pic.twitter.com/1i8RdxutfG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Julia Garner