Golden Globes 2021: A Live Update of the Night’s TV Winners

The 2021 awards season is here, kicked off by the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC honoring the year’s past films and television as nominated by the HFPA.

This year’s mostly virtual event may look a little different (OK, a lot different), but there’s no less excitement about the nominees, the shows of which include Schitt’s Creek, The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant, and The Queen’s Gambit.

We’re updating the list live as winners are announced, so stay tuned to see which stars and shows take home the gold.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The The Great

Ted Lasso

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER



Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown – WINNER

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe – WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing