Golden Globes 2021: A Live Update of the Night’s TV Winners
The 2021 awards season is here, kicked off by the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC honoring the year’s past films and television as nominated by the HFPA.
This year’s mostly virtual event may look a little different (OK, a lot different), but there’s no less excitement about the nominees, the shows of which include Schitt’s Creek, The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant, and The Queen’s Gambit.
We’re updating the list live as winners are announced, so stay tuned to see which stars and shows take home the gold.
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The The Great
Ted Lasso
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown – WINNER
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing