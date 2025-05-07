How ‘The Studio’ Got the Real Golden Globes Involved in Awards-Themed Episode

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Studio Season 1 Episode 8, “Golden Globes.”]

Seth Rogen‘s Matt Remmick spends the entirety of the The Studio‘s Golden Globes episode desperately trying to get Zoë Kravitz to thank him in her speech if she wins for her film produced by Continental Studios. This was the scene The Studio previewed during the actual 2025 Golden Globe Awards ahead of its premiere earlier this year (see the clip below). After much degrading, begging, and watching Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) get thanked in every speech as a bit started by Adam Scott, Matt got his mention. But The Studio would never let Matt win with no funny strings attached.

Zoë did, indeed, thank Matt at the end of her speech, but her mic cut out right as she said his name. The Studio creator Alex Gregory tells TV Insider that a meeting with a Hollywood executive while researching for the series directly inspired this entire plot.

“We did a lot of meetings with executives beforehand, marketing people, PR people, studio heads, producers — anyone who had a position of authority inside a studio, we met with,” Gregory says. “And one studio head said that if she wasn’t thanked in an award speech, she cried the whole limo ride home. And we’re like, imagine what leads up to that. That was the genesis of that episode.”

The episode was The Studio‘s most star-studded yet, with Scott, Ramy Youssef, and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos in guest star roles and cameos from Jean Smart and the creators of Hacks (though Hacks wasn’t mentioned by name), Quinta Brunson, Aaron Sorkin, and more. Matt crossed paths with Sarandos in the Golden Globes bathroom and asked how he convinced so many people to thank him in their speeches. He said it was a contractual obligation for every single one of them.

“I was blown away by getting Ted,” Gregory tells us. “What a trooper to come across the aisle do that. It just shows what a fan of comedy he is and just what a good sport he is.”

Unlike Paramount, which reportedly didn’t get a heads up when Nathan Fielder planned an entire scathing episode of The Rehearsal Season 2 about the studio, the Golden Globes was informed in advance that The Studio would be dedicating an entire episode to that awards show. Production was responsible for recreating the event themselves, but the awards body didn’t stop them from parodying its event.

“We had to make our own statues that resemble, but aren’t exactly Golden Globes, and I don’t know that we were able to use any Globes imagery and marketing trailers and stuff,” Gregory tells us, “so I’m not sure what the actual overlap is, but the Globes, I don’t think they helped or hindered. They let us do our thing and that was it. But it wasn’t like, oh yeah, here’s some statues and here’s our from last year, here’s our logo. We had to do it all ourselves.”

Rogen, a creator and executive producer in addition to star of The Studio, played a big part in this specific episode because he’s the one who’s been to this event the most among the production staff (the cast, especially multiple award-winner Catherine O’Hara, is no stranger to awards season). They filmed the episode in the same hotel and ballroom where the Globes takes place, and they recreated the stage to make it closely resemble the real thing. There was a extra commitment to attention to detail in this installment.

Rogen “knows at a cellular level what things look like and feel like, and so if it doesn’t feel right, he doesn’t want to do it. He doesn’t want to do anything that doesn’t feel authentic,” Gregory explains. “And so he’s been to the Globes a bazillion times, so he is like, this is what they look like, this is what they feel like, this is what they serve, this is where the bar is. And so we just went to the exact hotel where they do it and in the same ballroom where they do it.”

“We were very fortunate to get some really fun cameos, like Aaron Sorkin, just to give it a feeling of authenticity,” Gregory goes on. “That was the thing. It had to feel like it wasn’t people pretending to be celebrities. It had to be the real celebrities. The scope of it was immense. And the hotel was under construction, so it was one of those things where we were jammed to get it all done, but we somehow pulled it off and I was really happy with how it came out.”

The biggest hurdle of this episode wasn’t booking the extra celebrity cameos, but rather managing the sheer scale of the production. “Continuity is a big thing,” Gregory says. “Luckily, the way we shoot, we just get it or we don’t. So it’s not the biggest issue compared to other shows where you’re doing from different angles, the same shot, but it was managing a huge crowd and acting with a huge crowd and not being able to do like, oh, we’ll cut it together later. No, it had to be done on the day in the moment. And then you’re using cranes and handheld [cameras]. It was a ballet to get it all done.”

Given that, Gregory says that their production designer, Julie Berghoff, “deserves every accolade that the business can bestow upon a person.”

The Studio was renewed for Season 2 on Tuesday, May 6. Here’s hoping there’s an Oscars episode in its future.

The Studio, Wednesdays, Apple TV+