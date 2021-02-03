After the 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced on February 3, those who have been recognized for their work have started to celebrate.

In TV categories, Netflix leads with 20 nominations. The Crown (six), Schitt's Creek (five), Ozark (four), and The Undoing (four) are among the shows and television movies with the most nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, February 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host from two coasts.

Scroll down for reactions from nominees, and stay tuned as we continue to add more.

Steve Yockey (creator), The Flight Attendant, Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy (To TV Insider)

"It's a little surreal. I put my phone on Do Not Disturb. I woke up and did all my morning stuff before I even looked. We're happy with the show either way, but it's so weird to be in the conversation. It's still sinking in. I haven't really had a big reaction yet other than shock because we thought we were making this dark, funny, little thing that would find its audience but just be a show. The response to it has been so overwhelming and so positive.

It's different than anything on TV right now and we took a lot of chances in terms of tone and style. It's nice to see people recognizing that and obviously Kaley [Cuoco]'s performance and being able to carry all the comedy and then swing to those darker moments, I'm really thrilled people are recognizing what she did because it's really impressive." (Cuoco was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy)

Emma Corrin, The Crown, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

"Thank you thank you! I am truly honoured to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O’Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... "Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.""

Laura Linney, Ozark, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

“Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing Ozark! What a thrill to be nominated during this locked-down, memorable, crazy, upside down, challenging year. I am so proud to be included in this amazing list of nominees. And special congratulations to Regina King!!!!”

Sarah Paulson, Ratched, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

“Bringing Mildred Ratched to the screen was a labor of love, and today’s nominations are the cherry on top. I am thrilled for Cynthia, and am proud of our entire brilliant cast and tireless crew. Much love and gratitude to Mr. Ryan Murphy and to the HFPA for this honor.”

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won’t stop flowing! Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations. This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!"

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Josh O'Connor, The Crown, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

“Mind blown. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I’m honored to be a part of.”

Don Cheadle, Black Monday, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Oh what a beautiful morning. Once again, thanks HFPA. It never gets old. Congrats to my fellow nominees and ALL my ‘Black Monday’ family. This is for (and because of) ALL of us.”

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

My Cup Runneth Over was the title of our very first episode in 2015. How prophetic a title it was. Thanks HFPA for the 5 #GoldenGlobes nominations!! @SchittsCreek@SchittsCreekPop — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) February 3, 2021

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, The Good Lord Bird was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Comey Rule wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said “shut up and stay out of politics,” but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I've got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important. Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast – half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine."

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Thank you HFPA for the beautiful honor of this nomination. So grateful to you for finding interest in Dominic & Thomas. Grateful to Derek Cianfrance, our cast, HBO, Wally Lamb & our crew. It’s a privilege to be nominated among so many fine actors. So humbled & happy #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/deapBkSNwG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 3, 2021

Anya Tayl0r-Joy, The Queen's Gambit, Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Wonderful news to wake up to – thank you to the HFPA for their love towards Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. What a joy.”

Shira Haas, Unorthodox, Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life.”

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“It’s a pleasure for me to be included in the Golden Globes this morning but it’s particularly gratifying to see so many of my co-stars nominated as well, including the show itself. It’s been a great and happiest of jobs and I hope we have provided some diversion in this bonkers time. I miss my fake Royal family. Now that our tenure is over, I couldn’t have asked for a nicer retirement present."

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“I knew when Ryan Murphy asked me to play Gwendolyn that it was going to be one of the highlights of my career. I am so honored that the HFPA chose to recognize Ratched and Sarah Paulson’s and my performances in it. I have been over the moon about the way audiences embraced “Midolyn” and shared Ryan’s excitement at the idea of having two queer women play these queer characters. I share this recognition with Sarah, the rest of the incredible cast, Ryan Murphy, our crew, and Netflix.”

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“I’m on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels — the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office. A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew...and to Showtime for airing this timely series. I’m thrilled and honored by this recognition.”

Jim Parsons, Hollywood, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in Hollywood and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors. Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix.”

Peter Morgan (creator), The Crown, Best Television Series — Drama

"All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA. This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud."

Chris Mundy (showrunner/writer/EP), Ozark, Best Television Series — Drama

“If the last year's taught us anything, it's how lucky we feel just to get to make the show. So, thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the extra reason to feel good. It's great to be in the company of all these amazing shows.”

William Horberg (executive producer), The Queen's Gambit, Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Queen’s Gambit was an international production and a worldwide phenomenon, so its wonderful to be honored with these nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Super proud of the amazing Anya, and gratitude to my partners Allan Scott and my old friend Scott Frank who is a consummate storyteller but fairly average chess player.”

Anna Winger (executive producer), Unorthodox, Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“We are thrilled with the continued recognition and support for Unorthodox. All of us involved in making the series are honored by this nomination. Thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, our brilliant cast and crew, our passionate fans worldwide, and to Netflix for supporting us on this journey.”

Darren Star (creator), Emily in Paris, Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for Emily in Paris. We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much-deserved nomination - there is no one better.”