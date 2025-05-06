Golden Globes 2026: Host, Air Date, How to Watch & More

Awards season only just ended, but the Golden Globes have already set a date and host for 2026. The 83rd Golden Globes will kick off awards season on CBS. The ceremony will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in California.

The Golden Globes celebrates the best in film and television of that year. Here’s everything there is to know about the award show and how to watch it.

When will the 2026 Golden Globes air?

The 2026 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8/7c on CBS. The broadcast is scheduled to run for three hours and end at 11/10c.

How can you watch the 2026 Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes can be watched live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream the awards via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after it airs.

Who is hosting the 2026 Golden Globes?

CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globes ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Golden Globe, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the live broadcast for the second time. She also hosted the 2025 awards.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus, who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne added, “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

Glaser made history in 2025 as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

Who are the 2026 Golden Globe presenters?

The presenters have not yet been announced for next year’s award show. Check back for updates.

Who are the 2026 Golden Globe Award nominees?

The nominees are set to be announced on Monday, December 8, 2025.

2026 Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 11, 2026, 8/7c, CBS

