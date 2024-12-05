‘Elsbeth’ Surprise Reveal! Ben Levi Ross Opens up About Working With Carrie Preston

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 6, “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder.”]

Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni got a very special gift at the end of Elsbeth‘s first Christmas episode on December 5 on CBS. After solving the murder mystery of the week — which featured Christopher Fitzgerald (the original Boq in Wicked on Broadway) and SNL‘s Vanessa Bayer as a lethally unhappy couple at the head of a Christmas commercialism empire — Kaya (Carra Patterson) helped arrange a surprise so Elsbeth wouldn’t be alone on Christmas.

Kaya and Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) brought a surprise guest to Elsbeth’s for the holidays: her son, Teddy Tascioni! Teddy has been only been mentioned, never seen throughout The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and this Preston-led spinoff, but that changed when Ben Levi Ross made his series debut in the final moments of the episode.

Teddy spends every other Christmas with his dad, and this was one of those years. Elsbeth was looking forward to spending the holiday with temporary roommate and colleague Kaya, but Kaya would be spending Christmas with her family on a cruise. She couldn’t leave for the holiday without helping her friend feel less lonely. The Elsbeth family affair continues in next week’s episode, when Preston’s real-life husband, Evil‘s Michael Emerson, makes his series debut as a judge who Teddy will find suspicious.

Ross is best known for his work in musical theater; he was an understudy for the roles of Evan, Connor, and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and played Evan in the national tour. Get ready for him to become a familiar face on Elsbeth. Here, Ross breaks down his debut to TV Insider, sharing details from his chemistry read and time on set with Preston and what’s next for Teddy.

Congratulations on the part. This is a very talked about character, but never before seen. Are you excited to be part of the series and bring Teddy to life?

Ben Levi Ross: So excited. This is an actor’s dream to have something that has existed in a universe and then come in and get to make it come to life. I’ve been a fan of the show before this, so I was super familiar with Elsbeth. Thinking about Carrie’s work in the show and what she’s built and then getting to hop into the family is super fun and exciting.

Did you watch The Good Wife and The Good Fight before Elsbeth?

I have to say, I did not watch The Good Wife or The Good Fight, but I did watch Elsbeth. That was where I picked up. I actually didn’t even know that she was a spinoff. I thought that this was an original thing when I first started watching, and then I realized that it was a spinoff. I watched Season 1 because A) I loved it, and B) I had a lot of friends that had done little roles here and there.

Tell me what you knew about Teddy coming into this. What did they tell you about the role when you were auditioning?

Just that he was not living in the city, and I knew there was a boyfriend that was in the picture. They really left it quite open in terms of characterization. [Showrunner] Jonathan Tolins was really excited about this part because he had been thinking about her family for the whole last season. So I did audition. I had a chemistry read with Carrie, and it was so natural. It was so easy. She was so warm, and she’s very maternal the way that she plays Elsbeth. Elsbeth has this warm, Midwest maternal energy, so all I had to do was really allow that to penetrate and then I felt like a son very quickly. It was really believable on both of our parts, I think.