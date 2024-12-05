Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Bode’s (Max Thieriot) so close to graduating from the training program, and one person stands in his way on Fire Country: Captain Camden Casey (Jared Padalecki), or, as Vince (Billy Burke) calls him in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 6 episode, “Malibu Ken.”

Sharon (Diane Farr) joins her husband as he cooks, calling it, “perfect timing. My appetite is back, and my shoulder is stable, just like my moods, thanks to new best friend, hormone replacement therapy.” Sharon now knows her symptoms lately are because of perimenopause, thanks to a conversation with cadet Audrey (Leven Rambin). There’s also another reason for her to be happy, as Vince points out: “Bode’s graduating.” That all makes for “a damn good day,” she says.

But then Camden reminds them that the training program pass list won’t be posted until later. “With Bode’s name on it,” Vince checks, and Sharon wonders if he’s there to tell them otherwise. He’s not but instead to ask her to return Gabriela’s (Stephanie Arcila) license to her.

“We got into some drinking the other night, and she really got into it, left that behind,” he explains. Camden says he’s not reporting her to her two chiefs and just doesn’t want to embarrass her any further after “she spilled her feelings.” (At the end of the last episode, Gabriela headed to the bar after Bode told her he couldn’t keep waiting for someday and for him maybe meant they were done.)

Watch the full sneak peek above to see the questions Sharon and Vince have after that and Camden’s response.

This episode, titled “False Alarm,” sees Station 42 respond to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation. It’s also Padalecki’s last episode.

“Camden is able to take away a lot personally from Bode and Bode is able to take away professionally and personally things from Camden,” Thieriot told us. “So they both certainly leave an impact on each other.”

