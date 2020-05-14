'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 5 at CBS All Access, Unveils Shortened Season 4

CBS All Access announced Thursday that its flagship series The Good Fight has been renewed for a fifth season.

Currently streaming its fourth season, The Good Wife spinoff has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis each Thursday, but has experienced delays after halting production in early March. Along with the renewal news, the streaming platform also revealed that Episode 7 of the current season will serve as its finale and will begin streaming Thursday, May 28.

"The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access in a statement.

"While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic," she added. "Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five."

Season 4 of The Good Wife has followed Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart as they navigate a new landscape after becoming a small subsidiary of a multi-national law firm, STR Laurie. And while fans won't see how Season 4 pans out as previously planned, the renewal provides the promise of answers that may remain unresolved in the first seven episodes.

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," said Robert and Michelle King. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

Among the stars featured this season include Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo along with recurring star Hugh Dancy. Don't miss out on where the story takes them as Season 4 wraps this month on CBS All Access.

