'The Bachelor: Women Tell All': Where Are Kelley Flanagan & Natasha Parker?

After weeks of indecisiveness, cattiness, and champagne explosions, it's officially time for The Bachelor reunion show. Plenty of recognizable faces are taking the stage for tonight's Women Tell All special—including Victoria Fuller, Victoria Paul, and Kelsey Weier, but there are two very memorable women from Season 24 who are noticeably missing: Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker.

So, where are they? Both Kelley and Natasha lasted several weeks in the competition, coming in fifth and sixth place, respectively, so it's confusing to fans as to why they aren't sitting up on stage with the rest of this season's cast members.

Well, we've got to the bottom of why the two women are missing in action.

Why isn't Kelley at the Women Tell All special?

On February 22nd, blogger Reality Steve tweeted that Kelley would not be making an appearance on the Women Tell All, saying she wasn't even invited by producers.

"Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn't invited to the WTA. This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don't get invited to WTA, it means they didn't like her. No other reason," he wrote.

Though ABC hasn't spoken out about why Kelley wasn't invited to the special, fans are quick to assume that perhaps it was the attorney's outspokenness that lead to their decision. The 27-year-old was quite vocal about the amount of editing that occurred during Episode 7 when she was sent home by Peter. After the episode, which painted her in a negative light, she took to her Twitter account and retweeted tweets that pointed out what the producers had done.

Ok so every time Kelley says something “rude” they don’t show her actually saying it.. soooo editing? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ufmOFvkhOW — Bachelorelle (@BachRants) February 11, 2020

"Maybe they’re trying to protect themselves from [Kelley] telling the truth about what she said on the last episode, which was not the word surgery they performed to make her look bad," one fan contemplated, while another added, "She did call out a lot of the editing so maybe that’s related to them not liking her."

It's especially surprising to hear that Kelley wasn't invited to be on the Women Tell All, especially since she was previously a frontrunner to be the next Bachelorette. However, if it's true that the producers aren't fond of the brunette beauty, we can probably cross her off our list of potential candidates to hand out the roses next season.

Why isn't Natasha at the Women Tell All special?

After news broke that Natasha and Kelley wouldn't be in attendance, the 31-year-old took to her Twitter to clarify that her reasoning isn't as dramatic as Kelley's. Turns out, Natasha was invited to the show, but was unable to make it for reasons unknown.

Please don’t put us in the same boat...I was invited, I just unfortunately couldn’t make it. — Natasha Parker (@itsnatashajp) February 24, 2020

While it's sad that Natasha won't be making an appearance, it's not unusual for a popular cast member to skip out on the reunion show due to prior obligations. Last season of The Bachelor, fan favorite Elyse Dehlbom didn't attend the taping due to a wedding.

