Get Ready for Victoria F. From 'The Bachelor' to Ruffle Some Feathers

If you've caught the first couple of episodes of The Bachelor, chances are you remember Victoria Fuller — the emotional brown-eyed beauty who seems to be just a little in over her heard with the whole competing-for-your-husband-on-television thing.

But while Victoria's tears may leave Peter Weber thinking she's sweet and wholesome (and worthy of a group date rose in Episode 2), there's a chance it could all be an act. According to Chris Harrison, Victoria is this season's villain, meaning fans should be seeing a more devious side of the seemingly innocent 25-year-old.

And like most good villains, Victoria will likely be sticking around for quite a bit — just long enough to ruffle the feathers of the remaining women — so we should probably get to know her a little better.

Her limo entrance was fairly controversial

Though she claims to be timid and shy, Victoria's one-liner that she muttered during her limo entrance was anything but that! "I have a very dry sense of humor, but that's about the only thing dry about me," she told Peter during the premiere. While that's certainly one way to try to stand out from the crowd, later on in the evening, the pilot had trouble remembering what she said and asked her to repeat it! Cringe.

She teaches yoga

She works "super hard" at her job in medical sales, but as a part-time gig, Victoria also enjoys teaching yoga.

She's a dog lover

Victoria refers to her dog, Buxton, as her best friend — and her furry pal is currently training to help others in need. "I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog," she shared on Instagram. "Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug!"

I birthed him.. #mommasboy

She wants a man who can love her, but also Buxton, because they're a package deal.

She doesn't have the greatest reputation back home

Spoiler king Reality Steve admitted he's "never" received more negative tips about a contestant than he has with Victoria (we won't repeat those unconfirmed rumors here, but they're easy to find). However, the Virginia Beach native seemingly addressed that negative buzz on Instagram back in November 2019 when she said, "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES."

She's hopeful Peter will accept her the way she is

"She wants to find a man who will love her unconditionally through the good, the bad and the ugly," reads her ABC bio. Will Peter be that guy? Guess we'll have to wait and see...

