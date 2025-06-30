A fortnight of lawn tennis competition on the majestically manicured grass courts of the All England Club commences with the Wimbledon first round served up on ESPN beginning Monday, June 30.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (pictured above) enters as a favorite on the gentlemen’s side. Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 1, reached the semifinals in 2023 and is seeking his first Wimbledon title.

Despite recent struggles, Novak Djokovic is not to be overlooked in this tournament. The Serbian great has the opportunity to join Roger Federer at the top of the career Wimbledon winners list with eight championships.

England’s Jack Draper, semifinalist at the 2024 US Open, has home-court support and the chance to claim his first major title.

For the ladies, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims for her first championship at the All England Club after reaching the semifinal rounds in 2021 and ’23.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková returns to defend her title and continue the Czech Republic’s victory streak that started with Markéta Vondroušová in 2023.

Other contenders include 2022 titlist Elena Rybakina, emerging talent Mirra Andreeva, and American dark horses Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Players will also have to contend with the heat, as temperatures set an opening-day record high for the tournament.

Wimbledon coverage airs on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with every match streaming live and on demand on ESPN+.

Wimbledon 2015 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 30

6am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, First Round

Tuesday, July 1

6am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, First Round

Wednesday, July 2

6am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Second Round

Thursday, July 3

6am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Second Round

Friday, July 4

6am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Third Round

Saturday, July 5

6am–1pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Third Round

1pm–4pm: ABC, ESPN+, Third Round

Sunday, July 6

6am–1pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Round of 16

1pm–4pm: ABC, ESPN+, Round of 16

Monday, July 7

6am–4pm: ESPN2, ESPN+, Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer courts)

8am–4pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Round of 16 (Centre Court)

Tuesday, July 8

8am–3pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Quarterfinals (Centre Court)

8am–3pm: ESPN2, ESPN+, Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court)

Wednesday, July 9

8am–3pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Quarterfinals (Centre Court)

8am–3pm: ESPN2, ESPN+, Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court)

Thursday, July 10

8am–1pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Ladies’ Semifinals

1pm–2:30pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Mixed Doubles Championship

Friday, July 11

8am–2pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Gentlemen’s Semifinals

Saturday, July 12

8am–10 am: ESPN, ESPN+, Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship

11a.m.–2pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Ladies’ Championship

3pm–6pm: ABC, ESPN+, Encore Presentation–Ladies’ Championship

Sunday, July 13

8am–10am: ESPN, ESPN+, Ladies’ Doubles Championship

11am–3pm: ESPN, ESPN+, Gentlemen’s Championship

3pm–6pm: ABC, ESPN+, Encore Presentation–Gentlemen’s Championship