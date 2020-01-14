'Bachelor's Kelsey Weier Reacts to Her Viral Champagne Moment

We’re only two episodes into Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor, but we have a feeling #ChampagneGate has already won Season 24.

Social media was lit ablaze during the Monday, January 13 episode after contestant Kelsey had a complete and total meltdown over a bottle of champagne. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Long story short, she brought a special bottle of bubbly from home to share with Peter, but there was a big mixup — aka producers got involved — and contestant Hannah Ann ended up opening the bottle with the 28-year-old.

Kelsey had a full-on breakdown and was livid with Hannah Ann, that is until Peter grabbed her so they could share another bottle together. However, when Kelsey went to take a sip from the bottle it just exploded all over her face.

Twitter went crazy following the iconic moment and so many said it may have been the best thing to ever happen on The Bachelor.

so you’re telling me.....kelsey saved a special bottle of champagne for over a year and the producers told hannah ann to drink it with peter knowing it’s gonna create drama THE DEVIL WORKS HARD BUT THE BACHELOR PRODUCERS WORK HARDER #TheBachelor — althea. (@sanasdick) January 14, 2020

This is the best thing that has ever happened on any Bachelor... end of story. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/llQQrVC4Xo — Sydney Sommer (@SydneySommer2) January 14, 2020

Next time anyone asks me why I watch The Bachelor I’m just gonna reference this video #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/HnMe6Wq2H5 — Abigail Justice (@abbyjustice_) January 14, 2020

#bachelor #BachelorNation

*talking about how special this bottle of champagne is*

*hears a cork pop in the background*

Kelsey: pic.twitter.com/k7mMlivtks — maybe: sabrina (@simple_sabrina) January 14, 2020

the bachelor producers planning Kelsey and Hannah Ann’s 2 on 1 date..... #TheBachelorABC #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/RvM5hCrXsa — john (@jawnmoron) January 14, 2020

Despite it all being a tad embarrassing, Kelsey made fun of herself on Instagram following the incident.

“Note to future self: Never drink cheap champagne straight from the bottle #champagnegate #cryingiscool,” she captioned a photo of herself holding up a glass of champagne.

Hey, you live and you learn, right? What did you think of Kelsey’s hilarious moment? Do you think Hannah Ann knew what she was doing?

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC