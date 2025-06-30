The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Eva LaRue (ex-Maria Santos, All My Children), who joined General Hospital in February 2024 as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, will wrap up her run on the soap this week.

Her exit storyline kicked into high gear on the June 30 episode, in which she shared emotional scenes with Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos). Natalia broke down in tears with Sonny at his granddaughter’s christening, and he made it clear to Natalia that she wouldn’t be a part of his future. “May you and your whole family get every blessing you deserve,” Natalie bitterly told him before leaving for her hotel.

Working with Benard was something the actress looked forward to as she began her GH journey. “We’ve never worked together before, but we’re acquaintance friends,” she detailed to TV Insider last year. “But it felt so legit, so iconic. When I told all my ‘mom friends’ who are huge General Hospital fans that I had scenes with Sonny, they were like, ‘No way!’ That was really fun. And our scenes together were great.”

Natalia returned to her hotel room and downed a significant number of pills, then mixed them with alcohol. A series of tense conversations with ex, Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), her son, Marco Rios (Adrian Anchondo), and Sonny played in her mind as the toxic combination took effect. As she walked unsteadily around her hotel room, packing to leave town, she texted her son, who didn’t respond. Marco was with Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), who said, “Your mom may be drunk, but she’s reaching out and this might be the last chance you have to reach back.” By episode’s end, she was passed out on the couch.

When LaRue joined the soap, she wasn’t sure how long her character would be in town. “They brought me on for the story, and I don’t know anything other than that,” she explained. “I’m recurring right now, but I would love to hang out and recur for as long as they need me or want me. It’s such a great place to work.”

In a statement, Executive Producer Frank Valentini said, “Eva’s been a dear friend for years, and I am so pleased we found an opportunity to work together! What originally was meant as a guest star arc turned into a longer and more satisfying arc, thanks to Eva’s terrific work and chemistry with our cast. I was thrilled Eva was available to us in this extended role. I wish her all the best in her upcoming projects.”

