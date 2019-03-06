Why Did Elyse Dehlbom Miss 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All'?

There’s was one notable person missing from The Bachelor: Women Tell All episode on March 5 — fan favorite Elyse Dehlbom.

Elyse was an early frontrunner on Colton Underwood's Season 23 of The Bachelor until she decided to suddenly leave the show, which is why fans were so disappointed to not see her during Tuesday night's reunion special. But apparently she had a good reason to miss Women Tell All.

As it turns out, she was at a friend’s wedding the day the episode was filmed in late February.

“Women Tell All airs tonight!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself at the wedding.

“I would have loved to reconnect with the cast, @coltonunderwood and the incredible @bachelorabc team. But I was too busy getting slapped in the face by the potential for my own happily ever after."

And, though she couldn’t be there, Elyse did reflect on her time with Colton and the lessons the show taught her.

"First off, I learned more about myself and what I want from a partner in the weeks on this show than I have in quite some time. It challenged me in ways I never expected,” she wrote.

“It afforded me the opportunity to take a long look in the mirror and see what I needed to work on, to be the type of person that my future husband deserves. I left in a lot of tears, and a dress that while I loved may have looked a bit like a wedding gown.”

She continued, “However, I have absolutely no doubts that I was supposed to be on this season of The Bachelor. To challenge myself…To form amazing friendships.. To meet Colton, a man I think the world of, and on our date to share the experience of giving back to such deserving children."

