‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson Wants Big Change to Married Life With Willie

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

Korie Robertson used a game of doubles tennis during the June 29 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival to bring up an idea to husband Willie that would have a big impact on family’s way of living.

She told him that she was looking for changes and thought it would be good for everyone to move toward self-sufficiency and homestead. We’re talking chickens, goats, cows and transforming the Robertson compound into a farm. Willie, who grew up with this sort of thing out of necessity, wasn’t immediately on board. Korie looked to call in reinforcements through a trip to a farm so the family could meet the animals.

During the family field trip, Korie encouraged Willie to enter the enclosure to see if the goats would knock him down to gauge safety. There was a flashback to some unfortunate run-ins between Willie and goats in the past. “I don’t like them, and they don’t like me,” Willie said. Things don’t go well when one jabbed him in a very delicate part of his body. “You should have worn a cup,” Korie said. This doesn’t help her case. However, she had another strategy to enlist the grandkids as her secret weapon in convincing him about moving toward farm life. A compromise is reached when Willie agreed to start out with chickens. Step one was building a chicken coop, a project that John Luke took up alongside brother-in-laws Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo. What could go wrong?

Willie put Uncle Si in charge to oversee their project. He immediately tore up John Luke’s plans. They managed to set up the base, but the ladies weren’t confident in their progress. Si was impressed with their eventual process. So much, he brought the chickens before the coop wasn’t completed. He sent them loose. “Pressure makes diamonds,” he said. The three attempted to catch the chickens. Si drove away with the cages. The chase was on for the chickens. They managed to net them. Korie meanwhile looked for a backup plan by taking Mary Kate chicken coop shopping. Meanwhile, the guys attempted to transport their DIY coop to John Luke’s house. Unfortunately, the coop ended up in the pond. The coop Mary Kate ordered made it to the house. John Luke ended up liking it with maybe having his coop as well. Maybe if they can get it out of the pond.

Earlier, Sadie and Bella challenged husbands Christian and Jacob to feel what it was like to be pregnant. Sadie in particular thought it would help Christian understand what she was going through while expecting a baby as she didn’t like the little comments he made. Jacob and Christian had to wear an empathy pregnancy simulator for three days. Miss Kay predicted the two wouldn’t last two hours. Jacob and Christian wore their simulators while going to the hardware store with John Luke for supplies. They would indeed last the three days. However, Sadie had one last experience for them. She wanted them to get a sense of what contractions felt like using a muscle shock simulator. The things you can find on Amazon. Needless to say Christian learned his lesson.

While all this was going on Willie tagged along with son-in-law John Reed Loflin as his grandson Zane prepared for deer hunting. An important milestone for the six-year-old in Willie’s eyes. Before going out for the real thing, Zane practiced with a training deer using a crossbow. The three eventually headed up for their trip. With the help of his dad, Zane does bag his first deer and is excited about the achievement. The deer was served up during family dinner.

