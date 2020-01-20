Victoria P. From 'The Bachelor' Is Ready to Find Love With Peter Weber

Out of the remaining women left vying for Peter Weber's heart on this season of The Bachelor, there are definitely quite a few frontrunners. There's Hannah Ann, who nabbed the first impression rose, Kelley, who Peter met before the show even started filming, and of course Madison, who made a huge impression with the Weber family during the first one-on-one date of the season.

But there's another contestant who's about to grab Peter's attention in the coming weeks and that's Victoria Paul. The blonde beauty already tugged at the pilot's heartstrings during the first episode when she revealed that she never received flowers from another man before. To prove that chivalry isn't dead, the 28-year-old walked outside to the nearest flower bush and picked her a few roses.

It's clear Peter's into Victoria P. — but we're ready to see their love blossom, so read on for what you need to know about the 27-year-old!

She's a nurse

Victoria refers to herself as a "natural caregiver" but is ultimately "ready to find someone who can care for her as much as she will for him," according to her ABC bio.

"I think the most fulfilling thing about being a nurse is being able to help someone who can’t help themselves,” she said on the premiere episode.

She has a rescue dog

Victoria often shares updates about Doodle, her rescue dog, on her Instagram page. She adopted the pup in early 2019 when his health was in danger, but now — he's happier and healthier than ever.

"I was told because of severe malnutrition / neglect from his previous home, he was expected to lose his vision completely over the next 3 months," she said. "We are over the moon because Doodie went for his checkup and his vision has improved in both stinkin’ eyes !!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 we are so grateful!"

She may fall hard for Peter this season

When announcing the contestants before the season began, Chris Harrison hinted that Victoria may fall for Peter sooner than later. “[She’s] quick with her emotions and maybe a little quick with the ‘L’ word this season,” he revealed.

She's a pageant queen

Victoria was Miss Louisiana 2019 and even made it to the top 15 in the at the Miss USA pageant.

"All of my life, all I ever dreamed was for my past experiences to mean something, to lift others up, and to be a light in this world," she revealed on Instagram ahead of the Miss USA pageant. "No matter how many crowns are placed on top of my head, my number of successes or set backs, my arms will always remain open to hug and genuinely love the rest of this world."

She had a difficult childhood

“Growing up, I was my sister’s primary caregiver," she said during the premiere episode. "My dad passed away when I was two and my mom fell into addiction. There were times where my sister and I didn’t know where our next meal would come from or didn’t have clothes or shoes that would fit. So I would say I had to grow up pretty fast, pretty young.”

However, she revealed that her mom has since recovered. "I didn’t think that there was hope for my mom and there was," she added. "She found sobriety and I’m just really proud.”

According to her ABC bio, Victoria now shares a bond that's "stronger than ever" with both her mother and sister.

She's been cheated on

According to her ABC bio, "She has been in one serious relationship that lasted for two years, but his infidelity led to them breaking up after she stumbled upon a video on her ex's phone which proved he had been cheating on her." Yikes!

