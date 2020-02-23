Who Will Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star? 8 Top Choices (PHOTOS)

For all we know, Madison could end up with Peter. But if she doesn’t, she could be a shoo-in for the next Bachelorette . She’s an accomplished athlete (Bachelor Nation loves that!), sticks to her guns and she knows what she wants. Plus, she’s serious about finding her husband.

Ever since Hannah broke things off with her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt during last season’s Bachelorette , many fans have been desperate to see the 25-year-old get another shot at finding love. Not to mention, her involvement in Peter’s season has kept viewers interested in her story. It’s not necessarily a long shot to think Hannah could be The Bachelorette again — Brad Womack did it on The Bachelor — but her recently announced DWTS tour dates might conflict with filming.

Hannah Ann is certainly a favorite to end up with Peter at the end of his season, but if it doesn’t work out between the two, we could see her as the next Bachelorette . She’s very put together and stylish like many past Bachelorette stars — JoJo Fletcher, Emily Maynard — but she also has a silliness to her that feels unique.

Kelley’s one of the biggest fan favorites from Peter’s season, so it’s no surprise viewers are clamoring for her to become the next leading lady. Not only is she super accomplished as a lawyer, but she has a great head on her shoulders and she doesn’t get caught up in the drama. However, her coolness may not make for great TV if she is the lead.

Kelsey started off her Bachelor journey as a bit of a loose cannon, but she won over fans by the end by opening up, making fun of herself, and showing off her personality in a way many of the other women haven’t. Not to mention, Kelsey seems very ready to settle down and get married.

One major complaint from Peter’s season of The Bachelor has been the lack of women over the age of 25. Enter Natasha, who is 31 years old and actually ready to get married. She didn’t make it to Hometown Dates, which puts her at a disadvantage, but if producers are serious about casting someone who’s actually looking for love, Natasha should be their girl.

Fresh off her breakup from Grocery Store Joe, plenty of viewers threw Kendall’s name into the hat for who should be the next Bachelorette . While Kendall would certainly bring a different personality and vibe to the show, it might be too soon for her to date after her split. But you never know!

Some Bachelor fans have been calling for Tayshia to be the next leading woman, though most signs point to that not being the case. Sure, Tayshia’s been a likable contestant on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise , but there’s probably not enough buzz around her being The Bachelorette for it to become a reality.

We still have a few weeks left of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but the producers are already hard at work deciding who should be the next Bachelorette. In fact, The Bachelorette always starts filming right after The Bachelor wraps, so they’ll have to make their decision ASAP!

Though it can be challenging to pick the lead of the show, we have some top choices for who would be best suited to take over next — even if one of our frontrunners might be out of contention now.

Should it be someone we’ve already seen before, an unlikely option, or a safe choice? Click through the gallery to see our picks.