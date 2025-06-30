‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Stars Drop Big News About Season 6

All Creatures Great and Small fans have been anxiously awaiting news on the much-anticipated sixth season, and now, comes news that filming has wrapped. Plus, series star Samuel West has shared some exciting behind-the-scenes snaps from filming in Yorkshire, England.

In previous seasons, West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, has shared sneak peeks of the cast on the set of the hit PBS series; however, this season, his posts have been lacking. Back on February 24, West tweeted, “I’m posting this again for clicks. Because we’ve started Series Six. Although my tweets are rarer now, Concerning horse and sheep and cow, I’ll do my best and try to post, Some stuff to keep you all engrossed.”

Since then, though, West has been absent from the social media app. But he returned on June 25 with some exciting updates, including several behind-the-scenes photos, as well as an apology to his followers.

“I’ve been remiss with BTS pics this series; forgive me. It’s been a very busy one. Here are some #ACGAS images I’m allowed to share from Series Six,” he wrote alongside an image of his co-star Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall, sitting beside a vintage car.

Anna discovered that if you sit on a Vauxhall for long enough you go all thoughtful and monochrome pic.twitter.com/8kICOJq13b — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) June 25, 2025

He also shared photos of crew members with clapperboards, make-up artist Raymond McArthur “making dog stitches,” costume continuity snaps, and a dinner with his co-stars Rachel Shenton, Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, and Nicholas Ralph.

The brilliant Raymond McArthur making dog stitches pic.twitter.com/DuI7nH29ga — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) June 25, 2025

“Dinners with all five of us have been rare. This was an early one,” West wrote alongside the dinner pic.

The standard #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall perch: half way down the stairs (we always sing it) pic.twitter.com/5FUODJVrDW — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) June 25, 2025

West also revealed the cast filmed scenes at Worth Valley railway station for the upcoming sixth season. “Others are excited by the car’s; I prefer the trains. This was our day out at Keighley on the @WorthValley railway,” he shared.

Liv from costume gives me these every morning: continuity pictures to make sure Siegfried’s tie-knot has the same pattern on the same story day pic.twitter.com/wirmqCNmwu — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) June 25, 2025

The photos come just four days after Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the popular period drama, took to his Instagram Stories to share that Season 6 filming has wrapped.

“Wrap on S6,” Ralph wrote over a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and crew embracing each other after filming the final scenes.

Based on books written by Alf Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot), All Creatures Great and Small centers on a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s. It premiered in January 2021 on PBS via Masterpiece and has become one of the network’s most popular series.

There is no official premiere date set for Season 6 yet; however, based on past seasons, fans should expect an announcement later in the year, with a fall premiere being most likely.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6, Premiere, TBA, PBS