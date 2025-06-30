‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Stars Drop Big News About Season 6

Martin Holmes
2 Comments
All Creatures Great and Small cast dinner
Samuel West X

All Creatures Great and Small

 More

All Creatures Great and Small fans have been anxiously awaiting news on the much-anticipated sixth season, and now, comes news that filming has wrapped. Plus, series star Samuel West has shared some exciting behind-the-scenes snaps from filming in Yorkshire, England.

In previous seasons, West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, has shared sneak peeks of the cast on the set of the hit PBS series; however, this season, his posts have been lacking. Back on February 24, West tweeted, “I’m posting this again for clicks. Because we’ve started Series Six. Although my tweets are rarer now, Concerning horse and sheep and cow, I’ll do my best and try to post, Some stuff to keep you all engrossed.”

Since then, though, West has been absent from the social media app. But he returned on June 25 with some exciting updates, including several behind-the-scenes photos, as well as an apology to his followers.

“I’ve been remiss with BTS pics this series; forgive me. It’s been a very busy one. Here are some #ACGAS images I’m allowed to share from Series Six,” he wrote alongside an image of his co-star Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall, sitting beside a vintage car.

He also shared photos of crew members with clapperboards, make-up artist Raymond McArthur “making dog stitches,” costume continuity snaps, and a dinner with his co-stars Rachel Shenton, Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, and Nicholas Ralph.

“Dinners with all five of us have been rare. This was an early one,” West wrote alongside the dinner pic.

West also revealed the cast filmed scenes at Worth Valley railway station for the upcoming sixth season. “Others are excited by the car’s; I prefer the trains. This was our day out at Keighley on the @WorthValley railway,” he shared.

The photos come just four days after Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the popular period drama, took to his Instagram Stories to share that Season 6 filming has wrapped.

'All Creatures Great and Small': Everything We Know About Season 6
Related

'All Creatures Great and Small': Everything We Know About Season 6

“Wrap on S6,” Ralph wrote over a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and crew embracing each other after filming the final scenes.

Based on books written by Alf Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot), All Creatures Great and Small centers on a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s. It premiered in January 2021 on PBS via Masterpiece and has become one of the network’s most popular series.

There is no official premiere date set for Season 6 yet; however, based on past seasons, fans should expect an announcement later in the year, with a fall premiere being most likely.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6, Premiere, TBA, PBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

All Creatures Great and Small (2020) - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small (2020) where to stream

All Creatures Great and Small (2020)

Anna Madeley

Nicholas Ralph

Samuel West




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Chrisley on My View With Lara Trump
1
Savannah Chrisley Makes Blunt Confession About Donald Trump Pardoning Her Parents
Dick Van Dyke
2
Dick Van Dyke Cancels Appearance Due to Illness Amid ‘Good and Bad Days’
Nautilus
3
Re-Finding Nemo: How ‘Nautilus’ Resurfaced on AMC
Taissa Farmiga as Gladys in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 2
4
How Gladys’ Loss Will ‘Cost Her Everything’ in ‘The Gilded Age’
Jinger Duggar on Instagram
5
Jinger Duggar’s Love for Surprising TV Show Raises Eyebrows Among Fans