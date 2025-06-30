‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Movie Trailer: Crawley Family Says Farewell

The third and final film in the Downton Abbey movie series will land in theaters on September 12, and fans have been given a glimpse of what’s to come in the first official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

“It’s hard to accept that it’s time to go,” Hugh Bonneville‘s Robert Crawley says at the start of the teaser. “Your friendship has never been more important to all of us,” he continues, addressing the family and guests at a dinner. “But the future of Downton Abbey is now in Mary’s hands.”

The trailer then follows Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) as she rises to become the head of the household, only for it all to come crashing down when she finds herself at the centre of a public scandal due to her divorce from Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode).

In addition to Bonneville and Dockery, many other Downtown Abbey favorites will return for the final film. This includes Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith.

As featured in the trailer, there will also be some new additions, including Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

One notable character absent from the trailer is Maggie Smith‘s Violet Crawley. The Dowager Countess of Grantham died at the end of 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, two years before Smith passed away on September 27, 2024, at 89 years old.

The film’s executive producer, Gareth Neale, previously told TVLine that the final movie will pay tribute to Smith and her character, Lady Violet Crawley.

“The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway,” Neale said. “The loss of the Dowager, it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, September 12, In Theaters